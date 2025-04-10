Brits have revealed that 21 degrees Celsius is the ideal weather to enjoy the perfect pint and the best time is in the post-work sweet spot of 17:25.

It’s good news for Londoners, because these are set to be the exact conditions the capital is treated to on Friday and Saturday (11-12 April).

In a survey of cider drinkers carried out by Thatchers, Gen Z (aged 18-27) and Millennials (28-43) said the best company for enjoying a pint is with friends, while Gen X (44-59) and Boomers (60-78) chose to drink with a partner as their perfect company.

38% of Gen Z and 41% of Millennials ranked friends as the best company for a perfect pint, while only 17% of Gen Z said drinking with a partner is the best company for a perfect pint, rising to 23% for millennials.

30% of Gen X and Baby Boomers ranked drinking with a partner as the best company for a pint of cider – more than any other category.

The nation agreed that pub gardens are the location for the perfect pint, with 41% of respondents ranking this British institute as their ideal spot for a drink.

Pub gardens beat the inside of pubs, home gardens and beaches to the top spot when people were asked to rank their top locations for a perfect pint of cider.

Pizza beat crisps to the number one spot as the food accompanying the perfect pint of cider, while fish and chips came third, beating a roast and a curry.

The findings mark the beginning of British Summer Time, or British Cider Time at the Thatchers farm in Somerset, where at 12:30 they taste their ciders to ensure they’re perfect. Then and only then does the cider leave the farm.

Thatchers are no strangers to a perfect pint. Juicy Apple, powered by sunshine with the ultimate blend of sun-drenched apples and 100% renewable electricity, is no exception. It is a new and contemporary creation by the family cider makers having been designed by the next generation of the Thatchers family, to welcome a new generation of cider lovers.

Eleanor Thatcher, the fifth generation of the Thatcher family to make cider in the heart of Somerset, is the cider maker behind Juicy Apple.

She said: “We pride ourselves on crafting perfection into every drop of Thatchers cider. Whatever generation you are, it’s great to see that we’re all agreed on one thing, that the best way to drink cider is surrounded by the people you love, whether that’s Gen Z with their friends, or Gen X with their partners.”

“We believe there is a cider for everyone too – from the classic Thatchers Gold, to our latest, Thatchers Juicy Apple which is powered by sunshine, made using the juiciest, sun-drenched apples and 100% renewable electricity, making it as good for the environment as it tastes in the glass.”

