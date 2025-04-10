Disney+ has just re-added The Banshees of Inisherin, one of the best movies of the decade and one of the best Irish movies ever.

The film is set in 1923, near the end of the Irish Civil War, on a small island off the coast of Ireland.

It follows Pádraic (Colin Farrell), a middle-aged man who is left devastated when his best friend and local musician Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly says that he does not want to see him anymore and that he’d rather spend his time composing music.

“A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer,” the plot synopsis reads.

“But Pádraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.”

Written and directed by the acclaimed Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Three Billboards), The Banshees of Inisherin’s portrait of a fallout between long-time friends is hilarious and heartbreaking in equal measure.

We’d argue, though, that the brilliance of McDonagh’s screenplay is how this central story becomes a metaphor for several different topics – isolation, mental health, the difficulties of rural life, war and the sacrifices people make to follow their passions.

The performances across the board are also flawless and the movie looks stunningly beautiful.

As such, it’s no surprise that The Banshees of Inisherin holds a near-perfect 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and was nominated for nine Academy Awards – making it the most Oscar-nominated Irish film of all time.

The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream on Disney+ now in the UK and Ireland.

