A genius solution to the age-old dilemma of how to hold a pint and eat crisps at the same time has arrived just in time for the Euros.

The CrispPint holder has been developed by Walkers and attaches neatly onto the side of a standard pint glass, ensuring easy eating and no spillages – even mid-celebration.

Since its initial launch on social media, fans have hailed it a “game changer”.

One person commented: “Ok this is epic”, while another said: “need this!”

In response to the demand, Walkers has now announced the CrispPint will be available for fans in a further 20 pubs across the UK in time for the next England match against Slovenia on Tuesday 25th June at 8pm.

All fans need to do to bag their very own CrispPint holder is purchase a bag of Walkers at the bar (until stocks last).

