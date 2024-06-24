Dhakaah, a new casual dining restaurant has opened in Camden Market’s Hawley Wharf, and aims bring the very best of Bangladeshi cuisine to a London audience. The grand opening is set for 24th July, with a series of soft launch activations in the run-up to the main event.

Dhakaah celebrates the street food and specialities of Bangladesh and is named after the country’s vibrant capital Dhaka. The menu is split into bar snacks, small plates and bigger plates. Youo can open the meal with a cold beer and Fuchka, Bangladesh’s answer to Pani Puri filled with spiced potato, chickpea and spiced tamarind water; Peyaju, deliciously crisp dhal fritters or Shingara – shortcrust pastry filled with soft potato and spiced vegetables. Bigger plates include the Beef Kathi Roll, a heavily spiced mezbani beef curry, wrapped in handmade parota; and a real highlight, the Chicken Roast, free range chicken leg, caramelised with onion, mixed nuts and cardamon forward masala spices. Assorted Kulfi will be served to round out the menu.

On the drinks side, the focus is on bringing the incredible produce of Bangladesh to a London audience. The house gin and tonic is flavoured with Bangladeshi lemon, a hybrid between lime and mandarin orange for the ultimate refreshing G&T. The Dhakaah Dirty Martini is based on Jolpai a giant olive-like fruit found across the Indian sub-continent. An own-brand range of beer is in the making to be launched soon after the restaurant opens – a perfect stand-up to the heady spices of the main menu.

Soft drinks include Lassi and the refreshing yoghurt-based drink Borhani, made with natural yoghurt, green chilli, black salt, coriander, and mint. The restaurant prioritises the use of free-range British produce, ensuring the highest quality across the menu. Some elements are sourced directly from Bangladesh, including Kalijeera rice, a small Bangladeshi variety with a distinct nutty aroma and delicate texture.

Dhakaah is part of a larger vision to bring Bangladeshi culture and its specific cuisine to the UK, highlighting the individuality and diversity of this often overlooked culture. By bringing the essence of Bangladesh to a British audience in a way that has rarely been done before, Dhakaah aspires to update the representation of Bangladesh in the UK and bring it into the mainstream.

Dhakaah officially opens to diners on 24th July, so come and join them for their soft launch period with a series of tasting events around Camden Market in the weeks leading up. Follow along at their Instagram below for more details.

www.dhakaah.com | @dhakaah_restaurants

Dhakaah 2nd Floor, Hawley Wharf Market, 3 Camden Lock PLC, NW1 8AA

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday – 12 pm – 8 pm and Friday – Saturday – 12 pm -11 pm

