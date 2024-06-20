London brewer Gipsy Hill will be giving away 1,000 free pints during the Euros, with the first 100 people heading down to a new pop-up pub eligible for a beer on the house.

Located in Bethnal Green, London, The Percival Arms – launched in collaboration with menswear brand Percival – will open Wednesday to Sunday until 4th July, when the final of Euro 2024 takes place.

To earn a free pint, fans should sign up to the Gipsy Hill newsletter – which also gives them a chance of winning 3 x £500 vouchers to kit themselves out in Percival apparel.

Gipsy Hill launched the world’s first carbon-negative beer, Trail, last year.

The brewery’s head of marketing Mike Huddart, said: “The idea of opening up a pub for the Euros started as a joke, but after successfully running events together with Percival for the past year, we thought, ‘Why not?’

“Together, we started to think about the question of ‘What makes the perfect pub?’ and began to make it a reality.

“From supplying our beer to great public houses all over London and beyond, plus running two bars of our own, we know a thing or two about pubs.

“Together with Percival’s unique sense of style and humour, we’re sure the Percival Arms will quickly become the go-to destination to enjoy the Euros. We look forward to toasting a few more England wins with a pint of Hepcat at our new bar – and we can’t wait to start pouring 1,000 free pints from tonight. ”

