The UK’s housing crisis has been laid bare by startling new data revealing that the number of empty homes across the country is equivalent to the entire housing stock of Manchester.

The alarming figure, highlighted in recent research, underscores a critical issue in the nation’s approach to housing policy and resource allocation.

A Million Homes Standing Empty

According to the latest statistics, over one million homes are currently unoccupied across the UK. This includes 676,452 vacant properties in England alone, with 257,331 of these categorized as long-term empty homes, meaning they have been vacant for more than six months.

The situation is particularly dire in areas such as the South West, which has seen a 9 per cent increase in the number of long-term empty homes over the past year.

Regional Disparities

The research shows significant regional disparities in the distribution of empty homes. The South West and North East have experienced some of the highest increases in empty properties, with the North East witnessing a 5 per cent rise.

London, despite its acute housing shortage and high property prices, has also seen an increase, contributing to the overall national crisis.

Economic and Social Impact

The implications of these empty homes are profound.

In a country grappling with a housing shortage and rising homelessness, the existence of such a large number of vacant properties represents a significant misallocation of resources.

Campaigners argue that these homes could be repurposed to provide much-needed housing for the homeless and those in inadequate accommodation.

Moreover, the economic impact of empty homes is considerable. These properties represent billions of pounds in potential housing stock that is not being utilized. The refurbishment and occupation of these homes could stimulate the economy, create jobs, and contribute to the alleviation of the housing crisis.

Calls for National Strategy

Housing advocates are calling for a national strategy to tackle the issue of empty homes. They argue that a coordinated approach is necessary to bring these properties back into use.

This would involve not only identifying and refurbishing empty homes but also implementing policies to prevent properties from becoming long-term vacant in the first place.

A comprehensive strategy would include incentives for property owners to sell or rent out their vacant homes, as well as penalties for leaving properties empty.

Additionally, there is a push for investment in the refurbishment of these homes to make them suitable for habitation. This approach would not only address the housing shortage but also contribute to the UK’s environmental goals by promoting the retrofit of existing properties.

Government Response

The government has acknowledged the issue but has so far failed to implement a cohesive strategy to address it. While there have been localized efforts and pilot programs aimed at reducing the number of empty homes, these have not been sufficient to tackle the problem on a national scale.

Former Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has emphasized the importance of making better use of existing housing stock but has yet to propose concrete measures to achieve this.

The Way Forward

The data on empty homes in the UK highlights a glaring inefficiency in the nation’s housing policy. With the number of vacant properties equivalent to the entire housing stock of a major city, it is clear that more needs to be done to address this issue.

Adam Cliff, secretary and policy lead for the EHN, said: “Empty homes are a hugely wasted resource, and at over one million empty homes nationally, this figure represents the equivalent to the number of total dwellings in the city of Manchester.

“At a time where the demand for housing is so high, working to bring empty homes back into use can not only support meeting this need, but can encourage inward investment, improve communities and enhance the lives of those who currently live near empty homes.”

A national strategy, combining incentives and penalties, investment in refurbishment, and a focus on preventing properties from becoming long-term vacant, is essential.

The housing crisis in the UK is a multifaceted issue, but the existence of such a large number of empty homes is a problem that demands immediate attention. By bringing these homes back into use, the UK can make significant strides towards alleviating the housing shortage, reducing homelessness, and stimulating the economy.

The time for action is now, and it is incumbent upon the government to lead the way in addressing this critical issue.

