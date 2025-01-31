The Capture – one of the BBC’s best thriller shows in recent years – is set to return for a third season, according to a new report.

Created by Ben Chanan, the series launched in 2019 and revolves around an ambitious young detective Rachel Carey (Holiday Grainger) as she enters “the terrifying world of deepfake technology” and “the fabric of reality starts to fray”.

Each season sees Carey investigating a different conspiracy. The first involved a former British soldier (Callum Turner) and the second centred around a rising politician (Paapa Essiedu).

Over its two seasons, The Capture boasted an impressive cast – including Irish actors Barry Ward and Charlie Murphy, as well as other big names like Andy Nyman, Ben Miles, Famke Janssen, Indira Varma, Laura Haddock, Paul Ritter, Ralph Ineson and Rob Yang.

Praised for the way it blends real-world issues with twisty thrills, The Capture’s two seasons hold an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%.

And now, nearly three years after season two, The Capture is said to be returning for a third batch of episodes.

According to TV Zone, the publication has seen listings that suggest that production on the third season will commence this spring.

It’s worth noting, however, that the BBC has yet to confirm this.

The first two seasons of The Capture are streaming on the BBC iPlayer now.

Related: Netflix series recommended by Stephen King is leaving viewers ‘scared for their lives’