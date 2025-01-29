A Netflix horror series has left people “scared for their lives” after it earned rave reviews.

Marianne is a French horror programme which ran back in 2019 and tells the story of horror writer Emma who returns to her hometown to discover that an evil spirit that haunted her dreams 15 years ago, is now causing trouble in the real world.

Although it was widely acclaimed internationally, the streaming platform made the decision to axe the show after one series, with the creator saying that not enough people watched it to justify a second season.

Creator Sam Bodin did admit that there were plans to go further than the eight episodes that were aired.

“At the time, I really wanted to do three seasons. The story in my head takes three seasons, three acts for me. Three big chapters,” he told Bloody Disgusting.

But even though it has been out for the best part of three years, TV enthusiasts are still discovering the show and have been left petrified.

“Just finished watching Marianne on Netflix and it’s the scariest thing I’ve ever watched in my whole fcking life,” wrote one fan.

Another said: “Just finished the first episode of #Netflix’s Marianne and I am scared for my life. Good start!”

Even legendary horror lover, Stephen King praised the show, writing on X: “If you’re one of those sickos–like me–who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job.

“There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe.”

Marianne is streaming on Netflix now.

Related: Netflix has just added the second season of one of its best thriller shows ever