JD Vance has become involved in a social media argument with Rory Stewart, hitting out at the former politician for his “false arrogance.”

It all started when Stewart criticised Vance for his comments regarding Christian values.

Speaking to Fox News, Vance said Donald Trump’s ‘America first’ philosophy was based on the “Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world.”

The Republican accused the left of “completely inverting” this.

Sharing the clip on X, Stewart said Vance’s words were a “bizarre take” and accused him of being “less Christian and more pagan tribal.”

The Rest is Politics host wrote: “We should start worrying when politicians become theologians, assume to speak for Jesus, and tell us in which order to love…”

A bizarre take on John 15:12-13 – less Christian and more pagan tribal. We should start worrying when politicians become theologians, assume to speak for Jesus, and tell us in which order to love… https://t.co/rrsivzGdvT — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 30, 2025

His words caught the attention of the US vice-president, who responded: “Just google ‘ordo amoris.’ Aside from that, the idea that there isn’t a hierarchy of obligations violates basic common sense.

“Does Rory really think his moral duties to his own children are the same as his duties to a stranger who lives thousands of miles away? Does anyone?”

He added: “I’ve said before and I’ll say it again: the problem with Rory and people like him is that he has an IQ of 110 and thinks he has an IQ of 130. This false arrogance drives so much elite failure over the last 40 years.”

I’ve said before and I’ll say it again: the problem with Rory and people like him is that he has an IQ of 110 and thinks he has an IQ of 130. This false arrogance drives so much elite failure over the last 40 years. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025

But if you come for one of the Rest is Politics, you come for all of the Rest is Politics, and it wasn’t long before Stewart’s podcast partner Alastair Campbell muscled into the argument.

He wrote on X: “Very odd that the Vice President of the USA has nothing better to do than troll my podcast partner @RoryStewartUK … perhaps he has not been given a proper job by the Narcissist in Chief.”

Vance has yet to hit back at the former Labour strategist, but the vice-president of the USA starting social media beef with the Rest is Politics was not on our 2025 bingo card.

Related: Democrats torch Robert F Kennedy Jr over anti-vax views