Everyone’s favourite bumbling British TV personality, Alan Partridge, is back with a hysterically funny new podcast series.

This is courtesy of the fourth season of From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast, which has been newly made available to stream on the service Audible.

The series sees Alan (played as always by Steve Coogan) contractually obligated by Audible to produce 11 episodes of content. As such, the iconic presenter records himself rambling about various, sometimes hot-button topics. This is as he goes about his daily tasks, usually getting into some form of trouble as he does so.

Dubbed Alan’s “most personal and dramatic season yet”, the presenter throughout the season also becomes involved in a legal battle.

As the plot synopsis reads: “Many great men have fallen before the law, their fortunes and reputation lain waste by a single poor decision.

“Now comes the turn of Alan Gordon Partridge as he faces a criminal case that could alter the course of his life forever while providing a narrative arc around which the series can hang.”

Co-written by Coogan, alongside Neil and Rob Gibbons, From the Oasthouse Season 4 is a dream for fans of Alan Partridge, essentially giving listeners access to an undiluted stream-of-consciousness version of Alan.

All the while, Coogan – who has been playing Partridge for nearly 35 years – continually manages to find further layers of depth to his creation, as well as inventive new ways for Alan to put his foot in it.

From the Oasthouse season four finds much of its humour out of Alan’s fear of “cancel culture”, something Coogan reveals he was particularly eager to explore. Speaking to JOE about this, he said: “I think it’s always good to talk about cancel culture because it gives people anxiety. [When] you’re doing comedy, the more difficult the subject matter is, the better it is, certainly for Alan Partridge.

“Because I’d rather fail in maybe making a misjudgment, than being bland. I’d rather upset some people… not for the sake of it, but risk that, than sort of fade into mediocrity.

“It’s like walking across the hot coals or a child pushing something off a table; if it feels a bit forbidden, it’s probably good.”

From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast Season 4 is streaming on Audible now.