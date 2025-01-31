A Bylines Times investigation has unearthed the deplorable opinions of people who have been photographed alongside Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

The GB News presenter has posed next to individuals associated with extreme anti-migrant views and racist social media posts, with one calling for a “public stoneing [sic] of Iranians” which he would attend with a “bag of rocks”.

In another post from 2017, Gareth Stone, who was pictured alongside Farage on 18th December, took aim at former Conservative MP Louise Mensch: “I hope [the Muslim prophet] Mohammed rapes her”.

The same Facebook account has posted pictures including “Enoch Powell was right” – referring to the Conservative politician booted from the party in 1968 for suggesting “rivers of blood” would flow due to rising immigration.

Another far-right figure who styles himself as ‘Millwall Paul’ posted on his social media account that he was “having a chat with the next Prime Minister before his [GB News] show” with a picture of Farage sitting at a desk.

The week before the post went out, ‘Millwall Paul’ claimed TV adverts featuring black men with white women had led to a “massive misogynistic crime wave”.

He also called the war in Gaza the “shittest genocide ever”, claiming the population of Gaza had grown.

Others pictured with the Reform UK leader include Jez Stocking, who heads up Rushmoor People First, a group which is associated with a number of far-right organisations.

He is also Reform UK’s campaign manager for Aldershot.

Georgie Laming, a spokesperson for Hope Not Hate, told Byline Times: “Whilst Nigel Farage will deny his party is far-right, you can judge a man by the company he keeps.

“Nigel Farage is happy to rub shoulders with far right figures like Daz Brady and Jez Stocking, who are known for their anti-migrant activism.

“Jez Stocking is the leader of Rushmoor People First campaign, which has attracted some of the nastiest far-right activists with ties to groups like the neo-nazi Patriotic Alternative, the Islamophobic Britain First, and the now defunct EDL.”

