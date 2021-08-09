Dave Grohl is widely known as the nicest bloke in rock music and he rarely has a bad word to say about anyone.

However, he did find time, with his band the Foo Fighters, to troll the Westboro Baptist Church, last week.

Members of the church, which is known for demonstrating at soldiers’ funerals and displaying deeply offensive views, were outside of the concert with signs such as “God hates Pride” and “Free will is a Satanic lie.”

The Topeka-based Church, which the Southern Poverty Law Center calls “arguably the most obnoxious and rabid hate group in America” and the Anti-Defamation League says “lashes out at Jews, members of various Christian denominations, Muslims and people of other religions,” are not top of many people’s Xmas card lists.

Grohl wasn’t having this outside his gig though and rolled up with his band to serenade the angry (they are always angry) mob.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve got something to say, because you know what? I love you. I do!

“The way I look at it, is that I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? ‘Cause I think it’s about love!

“That’s what I think. We’re all about love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You know what you should be doing?

“You should be dancing,” Grohl said, smashing into the legendary Bee Gees track of the same name

Watch

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

Grohl has had beef with the Church before, back In 2011 the WBC’s late founder, Fred Phelps, called their music “hell-bound and hedonistic,” and demanded protests at their Kansas City, gig. In response, the band got on a flatbed truck and trolled them with a dopey tune “Keep’ It Clean (Hot Buns).”

Under the name The Dee Gees – as in ‘Dave Grohl’ – they have recorded covers of several Bee Gees hits, which are damn good.

Reactions

The lady in red is doing her damnest not to dance🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Lisa YES I’M BLACK Nicole (@Lisanuevomi) August 6, 2021

For years, Dave Grohl has not only been selflessly fighting Foo, here he courageously combats hate with love and disco.#Gr8ful https://t.co/O8xOCatD7B — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 6, 2021

The foo fighters are a fuckin tight disco band 👍 https://t.co/mThFQ1FCI4 — 🏴‍☠️ Geoff Barrow 🏴‍☠️ (@jetfury) August 6, 2021

God Bless Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters! https://t.co/1eCtsY4jQC — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 6, 2021

If the world was just made of people like Dave Grohl it would be absolutely perfect 🥰 https://t.co/69bkuptNkG — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) August 6, 2021

Dave Grohl = National Treasure. This is not up for debate. https://t.co/ime6ZXeBca — Beau Duran (@BeauDuran) August 6, 2021

Sounds like The Foos did good pic.twitter.com/dZWdcTsM7A — Paulie (@PaulieBoatRacer) August 6, 2021

