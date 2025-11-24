This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Kneecap have announced their biggest headline show to date, which will take place next year in London.

The West Belfast and Derry hip-hop trio will be headlining at Crystal Palace Park on Saturday 27 June. They’ll be joined by special guests The Mary Wallopers, Fat Dog, Biig Piig, Gurriers and Madra Salach for what is set to be one of the largest gatherings in the 2026 London Irish calendar.

Kneecap said: “Back to the belly of the beast for our biggest ever headline show. Our last wee venture into London was to beat the government in court…again.

“This time it’ll be even better: 25,000 sound heads in a park together. We’re delighted to have some of our best mates and best bands around to join us. This is one we can’t wait for.”

One of the most-talked about groups in the world, their album Fine Art, released last year, received critical acclaim, whilst their self-titled feature film, starring Michael Fassbender, won a BAFTA and was short-listed for an Academy Award.

They made headlines this year for their pro-Palestine stance and vocal criticism of Israel, particularly following their performances at Coachella in the US and Glastonbury.

They also courted controversy after one of their members Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, stage name Mo Chara, was charged with a terrorism offence after he allegedly displayed a flag of proscribed group Hezbollah during a gig in November 2024.

The 27-year-old had been charged under the Terrorism Act in May this year, but the case was dismissed after a London court ruled the charge had been brought too late.

Fresh off the back of yet another sold out UK tour – including a sold-out show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena – Kneecap continue to go from strength to strength, ahead of their massive Crystal Palace Park show in London next summer.

Sign up for the artist pre-sale starting at 9AM on Wednesday 26 November via www.kneecap.ie. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 28 November via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.