This Turkish Cabbage Salad is the perfect recipe to enjoy on those hot, summer days! Fresh and crisp, what more do you need?

Cabbage salad is such a quick and easy recipe, whether it is a side dish or a light meal on its own. And it’s also a great way to make sure you use all your cabbage! Another bonus you get from this salad is that cabbage is full of nutrients and antioxidants that are good for your heart.

Red or Green Cabbage?

The difference between these two types of cabbages all lies within the nutrients they hold. The taste is basically the same, so it doesn’t matter which you choose to put in your cabbage salad. Red cabbage has a few more vitamins (like A and C) while green cabbage is rich in vitamin K. But then again red cabbage has more potassium and iron, whereas green cabbage is rich in folate. What to choose?! Either way, you’re getting those needed nutrients in!

Chef’s Tip For Cabbage Salads

The secret to getting that delicious crisp flavour and texture is to let the cabbage soak for a bit in the dressing before adding the rest of the ingredients. All you need for this easy dressing is:

Lemon juice

Olive oil

Salt

The easiest way to let your cabbage soak is to add your dressing and shredded/chopped cabbage in a ziplock bag and shake!

Now top your cabbage salad off with some fresh mint leaves and it’s ready to be enjoyed!