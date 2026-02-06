An AI-generated spoof video of Keir Starmer singing ‘Oh Mandy’ has gone viral in the wake of the Peter Mandelson scandal.

Starmer’s government has been embroiled in scandal this week after the latest release of Epstein files shed light on the relationship between Mandelson, who was appointed as the US ambassador by Starmer in 2024, and the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Documents released showed emails between the pair in which Mandelson passed confidential government information to Epstein.

Emails also showed how Mandelson carried on his friendship with Epstein after the disgraced financier served prison time for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

But even among such grim political scandal as this, there is still some humour to be found.

That’s exactly what one person managed to do by putting AI to some good use by generating a video of Keir Starmer singing the Barry Manilow classic ‘Oh Mandy.’

Complete with altered lyrics, a piano-playing Starmer laments the actions of his former US ambassador, whilst a red dress-wearing Mandelson reaches over the piano to him.

The video has gone viral on social media, where it has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Hilarious? Bizarre? Unsettling? All of the above? Take a look for yourselves and decide…

Is it resignation time yet?



Here’s Mandy, Keir Starmer sings the Barry Manilow classic to Peter Mandelson, as the Epstein scandal refuses to fade into the background.



{satire} pic.twitter.com/ZwTnYkv1qm — Crewkerne Gazette (@CrewkerneGaz) February 4, 2026

The account that shared the video asked if it was “resignation time yet” for the PM, and it does seem to be becoming more likely by the day.

This week, the bookies slashed their odds on Starmer being replaced this year, giving it a 75% probability of happening before the end of 2026.