London is home to a plethora of excellent places to eat and drink. Unfortunately, very few of them exist within its many stations.

Home to fast food stalls and busy pubs with sticky floors, train stations have proved to be rich hunting grounds for the likes of Tim Martin, but are rarely good news for the average traveller.

And with train fares hitting record levels, taking to the rails has become a bit of a grim experience for most.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

For those minded to search out the best places to eat and drink within walking distance of the station, you can ensure that your trip always gets off to a good start.

Find our guide to eating and drinking around London Euston below.

A potted history of London Euston

London Euston train station is one of the major railway terminals in London, United Kingdom. Its history dates back to the early 19th century, and it has played a crucial role in the development of the city’s railway network. Here is a brief potted history of London Euston train station:

Origins: London Euston station was opened on July 20, 1837, as the terminus for the London and Birmingham Railway (L&BR). The station was designed by Philip Hardwick in a neoclassical style and was one of the first intercity railway stations in London. It was originally located on the outskirts of the city, near Euston Grove.

Expansion and Renovation: Over the years, Euston station underwent several expansions and renovations to accommodate the increasing demand for rail travel. In the mid-19th century, the original station building was enlarged with a grand entrance hall and a Doric arch, which became one of London’s iconic landmarks. However, the arch was controversially demolished in 1961 to make way for a new office building.

The West Coast Main Line: Euston station served as the southern terminus for the West Coast Main Line, connecting London with major cities in the north, such as Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow. The line played a vital role in the expansion of trade and commerce between London and the industrial regions of England and Scotland.

Modernisation: In the 1960s, the original Euston station was completely rebuilt as part of the modernization plan by British Railways. The new station, designed by architect Richard Seifert, featured a more functionalist and Brutalist architectural style. The redevelopment aimed to increase capacity and improve facilities for passengers.

High-Speed Rail: In recent years, Euston station has been involved in plans for the construction of High-Speed 2 (HS2), a high-speed rail link connecting London with the Midlands and the north of England. The HS2 project includes the redevelopment of Euston station, which will be expanded and transformed to accommodate the new high-speed services.

Contemporary Significance: Today, London Euston remains an important transportation hub, serving millions of passengers each year. It provides regular services to various destinations across the United Kingdom, including Scotland, the West Midlands, and the North West. The station continues to evolve and adapt to meet the needs of modern travel, ensuring its role as a vital gateway to London and the wider country.

Which stations does London Euston serve?

London Euston train station is a major hub with various routes departing to destinations across the United Kingdom. Some of the prominent routes from London Euston include:

West Coast Main Line: London Euston serves as the southern terminus for the West Coast Main Line, which connects London with cities such as Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and Glasgow. Trains operating on this line offer frequent services to these destinations and other intermediate stops.

London to Birmingham: Euston station offers direct services to Birmingham New Street station, the largest railway interchange in Birmingham. Trains on this route provide connections to various cities and towns in the West Midlands and the wider region.

London to Manchester: Euston station provides direct services to Manchester Piccadilly station, a major transportation hub in the north of England. Trains on this route offer convenient connections to Manchester Airport and other destinations in the Greater Manchester area.

London to Liverpool: Euston station offers direct services to Liverpool Lime Street station, providing access to the vibrant city of Liverpool and its surrounding areas. The route also connects to other towns and cities in Merseyside and the northwest of England.

London to Glasgow/Edinburgh: Euston station provides direct services to both Glasgow Central station and Edinburgh Waverley station in Scotland. These routes offer connections to various destinations in Scotland, including cities such as Stirling, Dundee, and Aberdeen.

Caledonian Sleeper: The Caledonian Sleeper departs from London Euston, headed for Fort William on the west coast of Scotland and Inverness on the east coast.

Other destinations: London Euston also offers services to a range of other locations, including Northampton, Milton Keynes, Coventry, Crewe, and Watford Junction, among others. These routes provide connections to towns and cities in the Midlands and southern England.

Where to eat near London Euston

Roti King: Taste Authentic Malaysian Cuisine Located just a short walk from London Euston station, Roti King is a hidden gem for those seeking Malaysian flavors. Indulge in their signature roti canai, a flaky and buttery flatbread served with a variety of delicious curries. Don’t miss their flavorful rendang or aromatic laksa, offering a true taste of Malaysia right in the heart of London.

Iberica: Embark on a Spanish Gastronomic Journey If you’re craving Spanish cuisine, head to Iberica for an authentic taste of Spain. This stylish restaurant near Euston station offers a range of traditional tapas, including succulent Jamón Ibérico, sizzling prawns, and patatas bravas. Pair your meal with a glass of Spanish wine or indulge in a refreshing sangria to complete your dining experience.

Chutneys: Just a short stroll from Euston station, Chutneys is a South Indian restaurant that serves up a delightful array of flavors. From crispy dosas to aromatic biryanis and flavorful curries, their menu offers a taste of traditional South Indian fare. Don’t miss their mouthwatering vadais (lentil fritters) and refreshing mango lassi for a complete culinary experience.

Yatri: Easily the best Indian restaurant within walking distance of Euston, Yatri is an intimate dining venue prepping small plates and curry dishes. Try the Dhaniya Adaraki Champ and Railway Chicken Curry for something really special.

Casa Tua: Nestled in the heart of Fitzrovia, Casa Tua is a charming Italian restaurant near Euston station. Step into this rustic trattoria and savor the flavors of Italy with their homemade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and delectable antipasti. Don’t forget to leave room for their indulgent tiramisu or panna cotta for a sweet ending to your meal.

La Fenice: A spenny inclusion but worthwhile nonetheless, La Fenice offers truly Italian dishes in a refined and intimate setting.

Where to drink near London Euston

The Euston Tap: Located in a converted Victorian pub right outside Euston station, The Euston Tap is a must-visit for craft beer enthusiasts. This small but cozy establishment boasts an impressive selection of beers on tap, with a particular focus on unique and independent breweries. Explore a wide range of styles, flavors, and international brews while enjoying the charming ambiance of this historic venue.

Prince Arthur: A charming pub located near Euston station, the Prince Arthur offers a warm and inviting atmosphere to visitors. This traditional English pub is known for its friendly staff, cozy interiors, and relaxed ambiance, making it a popular spot for locals and travelers alike. The pub boasts a wide selection of well-kept ales, lagers, and craft beers, ensuring there’s something to suit every taste. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a refreshing pint with friends, engage in lively conversation, or simply unwind after a busy day, Prince Arthur provides a comfortable setting to do so. With its convenient location near Euston, it serves as an ideal stop for a drink before catching a train or as a meeting point to start an evening out.

The Prince of Wales Feathers: Step inside The Prince of Wales Feathers and you’ll find yourself transported to a traditional English pub with its cozy interiors, wooden furnishings, and a warm, inviting ambiance. This pub is renowned for its wide selection of ales, including well-kept cask ales and an impressive range of craft beers.

Mabel’s Tavern: Offering a unique blend of historic charm and contemporary style, Mabel’s Tavern offers an impressive drink menu as well as a range of delicious pub food, including mouthwatering burgers, hearty sandwiches, and flavorful sharing platters.

Lord John Russell: Named after the renowned British statesman, this pub offers a unique blend of traditional character and contemporary comforts. As you enter, you’ll be greeted by its cozy interiors, complete with wooden furnishings, exposed brickwork, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. The pub boasts an impressive selection of cask ales, lagers, and craft beers, making it a haven for beer enthusiasts.

