Northumberland’s first and only five-star hotel is putting this underrated county on the luxury travel map. Matfen Hall is a Downton Abbey-style manor set amid acres of pristine parkland. With a 27-hole championship golf course and driving range, a top-of-the-range pool and spa, and an exquisitely-furnished cocktail bar, this grand 19th-century estate, once owned by the noble Blackett family, is first-class.

Location

Set in 300 acres in the heart of Northumberland, Matfen Hall is ideally placed for those keen to explore the beauty of England’s northeast. While many guests come to unwind in luxury, the hotel also makes a great base for nearby sightseeing. The quaint village of Matfen is just a one-minute walk away, via a peaceful path through the local churchyard. Hadrian’s Wall is around 30 minutes by car, offering access to scenic hikes and landmarks including the famed Sycamore Gap. Newcastle is only 16 miles away, perfect for a night out in the Toon, and Newcastle International Airport is a just over a 20-minute drive.

Rooms

All 63 rooms and suites carry a palatial feel, with bold wallpapers, velvet armchairs, chandeliers, and handsome period features. Pillows are monogrammed with the Matfen Hall crest, an elegant coat of arms. Rooms are generously sized and decorated in soft greys, blues, and creams, and flooded with natural light thanks to lofty ceilings and tall sash windows. Some rooms offer sweeping vistas over the grounds and golf course. Bathrooms are clad in white and grey marble, with deep bathtubs, rainfall showers, and Penhaligon’s toiletries. The turn down service is top-notch: think chocolates on pillows, drawn curtains and softly-played classical music.

Service and facilities

As the region’s only five-star property, Matfen Hall offers an impressive range of amenities. There is a 27-hole championship golf course, currently under renovation and due for completion in 2027. The plush spa includes a steam room, sauna, tropical experience showers, an indoor pool, and a large, well-equipped gym. The surrounding grounds are perfect for wandering, with rose gardens, wildflower meadows, and mature trees.

Service is warm and typically Northumbrian, down-to-earth and personable. Take Mia at Cloisters who was especially charming and offered excellent recommendations. Still, there were a few minor service inconsistencies, including a slow breakfast one morning and a less-than-welcoming server at The Keepers, but these were exceptions. The check-in experience could also benefit from clearer information about dining and spa options. Despite these small qualms, the team overall are genuine, efficient and keen to offer help – be it carrying bags or giving recommendations.

Food and drink

Dining is taken seriously at Matfen Hall. There are three restaurants on site: The Keepers, Cloisters, and Emerald. The Keepers overlooks the 18th hole and offers a relaxed, pub-style menu featuring fish and chips, sourdough pizza, hearty salads, and burgers. Cloisters, set within the main hall under vaulted ceilings, offers a more refined experience with an à la carte menu showcasing seasonal local produce. The braised daube of beef was a particular standout – rich, soft and moreish.

Emerald, the hotel’s flagship 3 AA Rosette fine dining restaurant, is housed in a lavish room with sweeping views of the golf course. Chef Eddie Saint prepares a seasonal tasting menu with luxurious ingredients, such as Craster oysters, beef tartare, and Northumbrian lamb. The food is beautifully presented and service is attentive. James, the young sommelier, was a superstar with an encyclopedic knowledge of wine and ingredients. Finally, Bar 1832 is perhaps the hotel’s most impressive space. It features an intricately-sculpted wooden bar reminiscent of a cathedral, grandoise Chesterfield sofas, high ceilings, superb cocktails and dazzling views over the grounds.

Fact box



Website: matfenhall.com

Rooms: rooms from around £325 per night, breakfast included

Address: Matfen Hall Hotel, Matfen, Newcastle upon Tyne NE20 0RH, United Kingdom



Adam was a guest of Matfen Hall