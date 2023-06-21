Ever feel like working a 9-5 office job is just not for you? Well, five years ago Joe Moore found himself in the same place – and decided to do something about it.

Armed with nothing more than a notepad, a few clothes, a camera and an empty stomach, he took off to Italy to learn about how to make one of their finest exports; the Neapolitan pizza.

Six weeks later he was set up at Red Market Shoreditch where he shifted 180 pizzas – and Crust Bros was born.

Fast forward a few years and they now have a permanent home in Waterloo.

The pizzas are made using a 48-hour proved, 00 flour dough and can be customised to guests’ choice, with a selection of sauces and toppings available to showcase the best ingredients from both Italy and the UK. Sauces include the classic Red (tomato, mozzarella, basil) or Green (pesto, mozzarella, basil), with toppings such as anchovies, ‘nduja, burrata and gorgonzola.

For those who’d prefer to leave their choices to the chef, there’s also a fixed menu of Crust Bros classics, including the Straight Outta Hell (mozzarella, chicken, chillies, pepperoni and ‘nduja), Nonna’s Yard (mozzarella, caramelised onions, goat’s cheese, mushrooms and pesto drizzle) and Vegan Romagnolo (vegan mozzarella, mushrooms, truffle oil).

And if that isn’t enough, they serve some of the best garlic bread in London with a selection of dips to dunk the crusts in.

Definitely one to watch!

Related: London’s most progressive live-fire restaurant launches whiskey-pairing menu