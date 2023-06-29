The G! Festival returns to the Faroe Islands this summer, offering international music acts against a backdrop of mesmerising and rugged landscape.

Located in the village of Syðrugöta – population 400 – on the island of Eysturoy, the festival offers breathtaking views of grassy mountains, dramatic coastlines and picturesque beaches with crystal-clear seas.

Alessio Mesiano

Stages are set up on the beach and on the football pitch, right under the windows of houses, making the most of the natural amphitheatre at this intimate three-day indie rock festival.

The festival features internationally acclaimed artists as well as up-and-coming musicians.

Look out for UK punk duo Labrini Girls, Norwegian artist Sturle Dagsland, local Faroese singers Eivør, Marius Ziska, Hogni, and debut artist Jazzygold.

Ólavur Frederiksen

A weekend ticket for G! Festival costs £173 pp. Stay at No. 62°N Guesthouse City Center from £196 per night (two sharing).

