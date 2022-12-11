InterContinental Lisbon is a modernist, glass-fronted five-star hotel with unruffled customer service, classy interiors, a chic cocktail bar and an excellent restaurant. Located a few doors down from Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury penthouse, it’s just a short walk from Lisbon’s high-end shopping district of Avenida da Liberdade. Views over the river and city-facing rooms are spellbinding, and customer service is professional.

Location 8/10

Less than 20 minutes from the airport in a taxi, InterContinental Lisbon sits adjacent to the picture-perfect Parque Eduardo VII. It’s also on the doorstep of Lisbon’s luxury shopping hub, Avenida da Liberdade. If high fashion’s not your jam, don’t worry, it’s only a 20-25 minute walk to the eclectic neighbourhood of Bairro Alto. To get to the Tagus, the longest river in the Iberian Peninsula, it’s roughly 30 minutes on foot. The metro from Marques de Pombal Metro station will get you to Baixa Chiado in under ten minutes, popping you right in the thick of Lisbon.

Rooms 9/10

Rooms at InterContinental Lisbon are tastefully made-up in neutral tones (mocha, beige, browns) with spatterings of colour by way of framed artwork, carpets or cushion fabrics. All 331 rooms, spread over 19 floors, are bright, expansive and practically designed with clever touches to satisfy every kind of traveller – well-placed reading lights and bedside phone charging cables (in case you’ve forgotten yours). Amenities-wise, all rooms have flat-screen TVs with a mix of international channels. No screen mirroring, Netflix or smart options are available, but there is free WiFi throughout the hotel.

The hotel offers a variety of room types, from standard rooms to one and two-bedroom suites. Classic rooms with river views are spacious and come with a seating area and large desks highlighting breathtaking views over the city. However, classic rooms with private outdoor terraces offer the best bang for your buck, allowing guests to soak in spellbinding views, bask in the sun and enjoy a glass of wine at sunset.

Style, staff and stuff 8/10

The lobby is well-lit and elegant with white stone floors, gold metal finishes and furnishings in shades of mocha and grey. Still, the hotel’s design and style are contemporary while maintaining a refined appearance suitable for business gatherings or family holidays. Staff are attentive and friendly from the moment you arrive at the door. Offering advice to see the city, book a restaurant reservation or line up a taxi to the airport. The hotel features a well-equipped gym to provide morning fuel to maximise the day.

Food and drink 8/10

The breakfast buffet at Intercontinental provides something for everyone. There are fruits and pastries, yoghurt, overnight oats, eggs, cheeses, meats, waffles and cereals or an array of hot foods, only improved by adding allergy signage to save sufferers having to ask.

Located next to the lobby, the main restaurant, Akla, is open for lunch and dinner. The blue-hued restaurant has an art deco feel with nods to Portugal in the form of azulejos tiles and traditional artwork. Guests can enjoy a refined menu with a mix of seasonal Portuguese dishes such as the grilled octopus or roasted codfish in combination with standard international delights like a hamburger or club sandwich.

The prices are fair, with meat and fish plates ranging from £20-30. With a 48-hour notice for 4-6 people, one can enjoy Chef Eddy Melo’s ‘Mesa do Chef’ or Chef’s table menu. The lunch will cost around £40 € (£15 extra for wine pairing). Perhaps the best thing about the restaurant is the executive menu offered on weekdays. The menu offers a soup, main dish, dessert, drink and coffee for around £15, with parking included if you’re not staying at the hotel. The executive menu changes daily according to the freshest and most seasonal products available. The hotel has a sophisticated cocktail bar (Uptown Bar), open every day from 4 pm to midnight. Pop in during weekdays from 6-8 pm to enjoy slightly reduced speciality cocktails for happy hour.

Fact Box:

Double rooms from around £120 with breakfast included. Free WiFi is available throughout the hotel – www.iclisbonhotel.com/en/