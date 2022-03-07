

The Resident Liverpool is a well-priced city centre hotel located in the busy Ropewalks district of the pool. Forget fancy gadgets, extravagant amenities and endless services; this hotel is all about the location and service. Staff come equipped with bags of Scouse wit, and everything you need is on the hotel’s doorstep. If you’re looking for a city break, night out, or business stay in Merseyside, and you’re on a modest budget, The Resident Liverpool is a solid option.

The area

The Resident Liverpool lies in the heart of the city. What this means is that you can whip down to designer shops, go for a slap-up meal or club until your heart’s content all within minutes. Not to mention, Liverpool’s central train station is only a ten-minute stroll away. Arriving by plane from Liverpool John Lennon? Take the 86A or 500 bus, which will drop you off at the bottom of the road (seconds from the hotel).

The digs

Rooms at The Resident Liverpool are modern, humble and comfortable. The colour palette is subdued but stylish (imagine black, cream and teal). While the décor, from the Paul Smith desk lamp and colourful wall art, is in contemporary style. Comfort-wise, it’s hard to grumble. You’ve got a huge, comfy bed, quality bed linens and electric blackout curtains. Although you don’t get the interior flourishes, fancy mod cons or expensive toiletries you would in some similarly ranked hotels; you’ll likely get a good night’s sleep knowing you’ve not spent a fortune. Suites are available for extra cash and come with leather sofas, huge windows and bathtubs. Despite being close to a host of nightclubs and bars, all rooms and suites are well soundproofed.

Style, staff and stuff

The Resident Liverpool, a former print works, has a stunning industrial exterior. The relaxing lobby area is well-designed, with a mixture of high and low seating and lots of plug sockets for business guests and remote workers. The style throughout is understated yet current. Unfortunately, there’s no gym or other facilities (The Resident collective say they want guests to use local businesses). However, the customer service is earnest, personal and welcoming. Staff are cheery, quick-witted and fast to help with anything – even suggesting a good place to get a haircut.

Food & drink

The hotel doesn’t have a restaurant or bar. Thankfully, you’ve got everything you need on your doorstep (bakeries, supermarkets and restaurants). The Resident Liverpool doesn’t serve breakfast either but has a range of local partners that offer exclusive discount to Resident guests. You’ll find them listed on the TVs in your room. Just flash your key card to the partner, and they’ll apply the offer. Turtle Bay isn’t on the list but is a good option – it serves quality Caribbean food and cocktails. There’s also a Tesco one minute away, should you want any supplies.

Fact Box

Standard double rooms at The Resident Liverpool are available from £59 per night.

www.residenthotels.com/the-resident-liverpool