Russia has laid out its demands for an end to the war, saying there are four conditions that must be met for it to retreat.

The country’s forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the new announcement of corridors and fierce fighting continued in some areas, indicating there would be no wider cessation of hostilities.

Efforts to set up safe passages for civilians to leave besieged areas over the weekend fell apart. But the Russian Defence Ministry announced a new push on Monday, saying civilians would be allowed to leave the capital of Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol, and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.

The two sides planned to meet for talks again on Monday, even though hopes were dim that they would yield any breakthrough. Their foreign ministers are also scheduled to meet in Turkey on Thursday, according to that country’s top diplomat.

A statement put out by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and cited by Reuters says Russia will stop the war immediately if Ukraine agrees to:

– Cease military action

– Change constitution to enshrine neutrality

– Recognize Crimea as Russian territory

– And recognize the Russian-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

Reactions

But the offer hasn’t gone down well with a lot of people on social media.

Here’s a taste of the response:

So if they agree to give up their sovereignty… — Andrew (@Royaljester62) March 7, 2022

Ukraine will not & shall never do that!!!! — JP Rice (@jp1two) March 7, 2022

Also known as “unconditional surrender” — Fernando Betancor (@fdbetancor) March 7, 2022

How about the Russian military f*cks off back to Russia and stops trying to bully and annihilate a neighbouring sovereign state at the behest of a madman?



Let’s start there, shall we? https://t.co/I44XE8fiX3 — Foxtrot 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Foxtrot_Cop) March 7, 2022

The keywords in your tweet are “Russian claims”.



Putin is losing and most of the world is against him. He won’t win, so now he wants to dictate all the terms.



Keep fighting. Lean on your allies. It’s only a matter of time before the Russian economy collapses. https://t.co/YvbQz2fC4S — Joe Wiggins (@flamecrash3223) March 7, 2022

So basically acknowledges that the Ukrainian government is not a Nazi regime?



One would think if 'de-nazification' was the "special military operation" objective, then they would have a stipulation addressing that? No? #StandWithUkraine️🇺🇦🌻👊 #MakePutinPay https://t.co/GJX8f0xFoB — MINDF©️K (@gal_suburban) March 7, 2022

