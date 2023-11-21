The chaotic Indonesian capital is more often a port of call for movers and shakers in the world of business rather than leisure travellers. That said, the city has a rich cultural life worth investigating, and for visitors to Jakarta this glittering outpost of the historic Langham in London has a wealth of top-notch facilities – including some superb restaurants – that make The Langham Jakarta a very appealing destination in itself.

Location

The Langham Jakarta is located in the upmarket Sudirman Central Business District, the capital’s beating financial heart. Depending on the city’s famously challenging traffic it’s anywhere between a 45 and 90-minute car journey here from Soekarno-Hatta airport (served by international flights, also regular services to Denpasar on the island of Bali.) It’s a modern neighbourhood, characterised by a forest of skyscraper hotels and apartment blocks, but the 65-storey Langham Jakarta is not just another soulless high-rise in their midst. Quite the opposite. From the moment you cross the threshold of its spectacular entrance hall, you enter a world far away from the surrounding urban sprawl: one of deluxe style, wow-factor interiors and faultless service.

Service & Style

‘Refined British elegance’ is how The Langham Jakarta describes itself. With its ultra-luxe furnishings, wrap-around views, wealth of white marble, and some stunning works of art, it successfully blends contemporary glamour with a sense of classic timelessness.

As a nation, Indonesians have warmth and hospitality coursing through their veins – and the staff at the Langham Jakarta are no different. Decked out in slick, stylish uniforms, their welcome is as generous as it is charming, and comes guaranteed with a natural, unforced smile. It’s also extremely professional. I stress-tested room service which was efficient, prompt and friendly (and the Goan fish curry on the menu was superb.) Guest services were equally proficient: they quickly brought extra coffee capsules for the coffee machine and made sure there was extra the following day without being asked.

Rooms & Facilities

The Langham Jakarta has 223 luxurious guest suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows that bathe the rooms with natural light. I stayed in a Deluxe Cityscape room – a beautifully designed space with art-deco-style touches in black and gold, and carefully selected Indonesian works of art that give a strong feeling of character and individuality. A 49-inch screen TV (which doesn’t dominate the room), means you don’t have to head to the cinema if you fancy a night in with a movie. The suites feature opulent white marble bathrooms with rain shower and a free-standing bathtub (complete with a serving of bath salts – a simple, but thoughtful touch, indicative of the Langham Jakarta’s eye for detail throughout.)

Elsewhere on the property, there is the tranquil, restorative Chuan Spa (designed with accents of natural wood and stone, and filled with orchids), which features a menu of holistic wellness treatments inspired by Chinese traditional medicine. There are sauna and steam rooms, as well as two swimming pools: a 16-metre indoor pool on the 63rd floor, and an infinity outdoors in the small garden area on the sixth. The stylish 24-hour gym is excellent: spacious and well-stocked with particularly fine views from the treadmills, bikes and cross-trainers.

Food & Drink

At the Langham Jakarta, the day begins with a delicious breakfast in the elegant Tom’s by Tom Aikens restaurant with both à la carte and buffet offerings (the latter has an excellent selection of European and Asian dishes, with a special mention for the marinaded, barbecued chicken skewers.) Tom’s is also open for lunch and dinner and serves a British-European menu curated by the eponymous Michelin-starred UK chef. As well as breakfast and room service, I sampled two other restaurants on-site. Firstly, T’ang Court, which is inspired by its three-Michelin-starred namesake at The Langham Hong Kong, and serves classic Cantonese food in a brightly coloured, modern setting (the roast pork belly is a particular highlight here.) I also visited Morimoto by world-renowned Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Here, the speciality is the omakase (Japanese tasting menus), which include Morimoto classics such as braised black cod and wagyu carpaccio. As you leave the restaurant, the staff of the open kitchen bid you a fond thank you and good night – it’s an authentic gesture that’s symbolic of the overall Langham Jakarta experience: genuine, engaged and welcoming customer service of the highest order in this highly impressive, luxury establishment.

Fact Box

Rooms: from £200 per night

Website: langhamhotels.com

Address: District 8, SCBD, Lot 28, Jakarta 12190, Indonesia