Ben Habib came to the defence of Nigel Farage after the former UKIPer was caught up in a heated debate over Brexit on I’m A Celebrity.

During Monday’s episode, tensions rose as First Dates host Sirieix described a poster used by the Ukip party leader during the 2016 campaign as “shameful”.

As they discussed politics, French TV star Fred Sirieix asked: “What’s the benefit of Brexit then? If you are an average person from Britain, what’s the benefit?”

Farage replied: “To know that we’re independent, we stand on our own two feet in the world.”

Recalling a poster which showed a long queue of migrants under the slogan Breaking Point, Sirieix added: “The thing is the intolerance that came because Brexit was about immigration, I remember your poster.

“I thought it was shameful what you did Nigel. Shameful.”

Sirieix added that he felt it was about “demonising migrants”, to which Farage replied: “In your view it was, but it wasn’t.”

Commenting on the tiff on GB News, Habib defended Farage, saying Brexit was “definitely not about racism or xenophobia as far as I’m concerned”.

“Brexit for me and the vast majority of people in this country was a vote to take back control of the United Kingdom from the EU”, he said.

Watch the clip in full below:

'Brexit was definitely not about racism or xenophobia as far as I’m concerned – Brexit for me and the vast majority of people in this country was a vote to take back control of the United Kingdom from the EU.'



Ben Habib reacts to Nigel Farage’s Brexit debate on I’m A Celeb. pic.twitter.com/rQRDIOlYwy — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 21, 2023

Related: Clip of Big Narstie tearing into the Tories is going viral again