Mama Shelter is a hotel brand we’ve come to know and love. Thankfully, the three-star rated Mama Shelter Lisboa offers the same pizzazz as its London division. Imagine bright, playful murals, trendy bedroom interiors, a lively rooftop bar and sex toys in the reception area. If Mama Shelter Lisbon were a form of entertainment, it’d be a circus. And for all the right reasons.

Area 8/10

Mama Shelter Lisboa, located in Principle Real, is surrounded by hotels, offices and a scattering of restaurants, like the excellent Coppola’s – a good-value pizzeria. Though perhaps not the liveliest part of the city, it’s well-connected. The airport is a twenty-minute taxi ride away. Cais do Sodre is just ten minutes by car. Other notable places nearby include Lisbon’s splendid botanical garden, which is a short stroll away. Fancy shopping boulevard, Avenida da Liberdade, is close too.

Digs 9/10

All 130 rooms at Mama Shelter Lisboa are cosy, playful escapes from reality. They come with a porcelain cock above the bed, and Spiderman and Iron Man masks hung from lamps. Smart 50″ TVs, premium bedding and spongy mattresses tempt guests to nights in watching one of the hotel’s free films. And though the small, medium and large rooms are on the tighter side, clever design and beautiful interiors stop things from feeling claustrophobic. Even the mini fridge and safe are tucked away nearly, and hanging rails are semi-hidden. Meanwhile, floors have a mid-century feel with swirling blue and white patterns, while pink curtains hide stunning views across Lisbon’s phenomenal skyline. The only thing missing is an ample space to work. Instead, there’s a small table and chair. Bathrooms are large with rainfall showers, eco-friendly soaps and moisturisers.

Style staff and stuff 8/10

Mischievous is how we’d describe Mama Shelter. Each of the French hotel brand’s locations is packed with cheeky touches and murals by local artists. Mama Shelter Lisboa follows the trend.

Décor wise, picture vibrant colours, clashing patterns, neon signs and handwritten murals. You’ll hear music pumping from Bose speakers, from restaurant and bars to hallways. The latter can be too loud if your room is beneath a speaker. Although thankfully, rooms are well-soundproofed enough. Upstairs, there’s a swanky rooftop bar serving live DJs and cocktails to Lisbon’s cool crowd.

Staff, including delightful receptionist Margarida, are well-drilled, efficient and quick to help with any problems. The one thing Mama Shelter Lisbon falls short on is the lack of designated workspaces. That said, there are plenty of cafes and co-working spaces nearby.

Food & Drink 8/10

Mama Shelter Lisboa’s breakfast buffet is superb. Bar tops are lined with fresh pastel de natas, croissants, fruit, yoghurt, cereals and local cheeses. Hot plates, like sausages, waffles and pancakes, are also available. But be aware, staff pull them away bang on 10.30, so don’t be late. If you miss brekkie, don’t worry, you can sign up for the brunch buffet for 30 euros.

Meanwhile, lunch options range from Mama’s famous pizzas to salads, grilled salmon and octopus. There’s an eclectic mix of pasta, curry, steak or seafood dishes for dinner. The salmon, which comes thick as a fist, is a winner and the apple crumble dessert is a great follow-up.



Fact box

Rates start at €89 per room, per night. To book, visit: pt.mamashelter.com/lisboa/