Football fans have been left baffled over why Ecuador’s opening goal was ruled out for offside in the opening game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Former West Ham and Everton striker Enner Valencia was in the right place at the right time to head home Felix Torres’ overhead kick after Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb’s questionable decision making.

However, it was ruled out after VAR replays showed that Valencia was in an offside position.

The rules state that two players have to be behind the ball when it’s played, including the goalkeeper.

But the covert VAR operation has left many people scratching their heads.

Enner Valencia thought he had the first goal of the #FIFAWorldCup



Turns out VAR did not agree! 👀



It remains 0-0#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/uthdHK7Pxr — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 20, 2022

Reaction to the decision was quick to flood in on social media, and most people were saying the same thing.

We’ve rounded up the best of it below:

“Now disallow the goal for offside” pic.twitter.com/90OJwgBp3l — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 20, 2022

Surprised they didn’t give the penalty taker offside — Frankie Boyle Updates (@frankieboyle) November 20, 2022

Me looking at the TV screen trying to find the offside Equador player #QatarWorldCup2022 #QATECU pic.twitter.com/jKeLNlWahM — Maria🔴⚪️ (@mariacusworth) November 20, 2022

BREAKING: VAR rules that Qatar have won the World Cup. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) November 20, 2022

Related: Senior government figures paving path towards Swiss-style ties with EU