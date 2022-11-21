Gary Lineker has been widely lauded for his opening speech ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The BBC presenter criticised the host country’s record on human rights and treatment of migrant workers ahead of the first game as the broadcaster dismissed the pomp and focussed on off-field concerns instead.

The opening monologue highlighted the issues that have made the World Cup “the most controversial in history”.

Lineker added that he would not be following Fifa’s message to “stick to football” during the tournament, indicating that for the first time, the game has been supplanted by the news.

This is how BBC opened coverage of World Cup 2022. Stark contrast to Fox Coverage in United States. Please take a minute to watch. This is how this World Cup should be contextualized 🙌 pic.twitter.com/36HtKOX26w — roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 20, 2022

A segment was also included with BBC news correspondent Ros Atkins that examined Fifa’s decision to award the World Cup to Qatar amid allegations of corruption, as well as an interview with the BBC’s international editor Jeremy Bowen.

Watch the clip in full below:

As the tournament starts, we've looked at four of the controversies around Qatar's hosting of the World Cup: the selection process, workers' rights, the environmental impact and LGBT rights. Produced by Mary Fuller, Michael Cox and Nicholas Barrett. pic.twitter.com/5LucHo0mMC — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) November 20, 2022

Related: Senior government figures paving path towards Swiss-style ties with EU