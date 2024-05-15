Feeling parched after a long stint without sand, sea and sun? Don’t worry. We know a hotel in the south of Mexico that will do more than quench your thirst. The colossal Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is an adults-only, all-inclusive, five-star resort boasting panoramic ocean views, world-class amenities, and unrivalled serenity. An oasis of luxury in the fancy residential community of Quivira, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort’s mantra is that it goes ‘beyond hospitality’ – and we’d struggle to disagree.

Location

Hidden along the picturesque Pacific Ocean coastline of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, lies the tranquil haven of Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort. Surrounded by rugged desert landscapes and pristine beaches, the resort provides a serene escape from the busy city life of Cabo San Lucas. Still, the hotel is just a 5-10 minute shuttle ride from the heart of town.

Service and Amenities

The hallmark of Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is unparalleled service and attention to detail. The dedicated staff goes above and beyond to cater to every need. Additionally, the resort’s amenities are equally impressive, offering many options for relaxation and recreation. Guests can unwind by one of the many swimming pools, each offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The Armonia Spa provides a sanctuary of wellness for those seeking ultimate indulgence, with a range of rejuvenating treatments and therapies designed to soothe the body and soul. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the state-of-the-art gym facilities with spectacular views. At the same time, golf enthusiasts can tee off at the one-of-a-kind, Jack Nicklaus-designed Quivira Golf Club. Additionally, the all-inclusive access at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort allows guests to enjoy the amenities of the additional four Pueblo Bonito Resort properties in the Los Cabos and Cabo San Lucas areas.

Rooms

With a total of 201 rooms, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort offers a variety of options. Each suite is meticulously designed to evoke a sense of tranquillity and sophistication, with inviting contemporary furnishings, plush bedding, and private terraces overlooking the ocean. Guests can choose from various room categories, including spacious junior suites and lavish penthouses. Rooms have modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, minibars, and complimentary Wi-Fi. The hotels towers offer an even further VIP experience. The two towers comprise 47 suites, six of which include private plunge pools on their ground-floor terrace. Guests who elect to stay in The Towers have exclusive access to the VIP Lounge. Located on the top floor of the oceanfront tower, The Towers guests will check-in here while enjoying a beverage of choice and perhaps some fresh ceviche.

Food and Drink

Culinary excellence takes centre stage at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort. The resort offers multiple gourmet dining options to tantalise the taste buds. Savour fresh seafood at Pescados Sushi Bar. Indulge in delectable dishes with a Baja flair at the oceanfront fine-dining restaurant, Peninsula. Think petite filet with mole negro salsa, crispy leaks and a sweet plantain puree. Private dining can be arranged for a special treat, allowing guests to enjoy a romantic meal under the stars. Guests can sample an array of tequilas at the Refresca Tequila Bar or enjoy one of the two dozen other dining and beverage options at the four additional Pueblo Bonito Resorts in Cabo San Lucas.

The resort offers a truly unparalleled luxury experience in the heart of Cabo San Lucas. With its stunning location, impeccable service, and world-class amenities, this five-star hotel sets the standard for excellence in hospitality. Whether you seek a romantic getaway, a relaxing retreat, or an adventure-filled vacation, this resort exceeds expectations at every turn, ensuring an unforgettable stay for discerning travellers.

Fact Box

Website: www.pueblobonito.com

Address: Predio, Paraíso Escondido Supermanzana Quivira, Paraiso Escondido, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico

Rooms: Rooms at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort are from around £400 per room per night (all-inclusive).