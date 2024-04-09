The sushi scene in London, which is a colourful mosaic of restaurants that include everything from casual dining takeaways to elegant Michelin-starred restaurants. From traditional Edo-style sushi to innovative modern twists, here are the top spots to enjoy high quality sushi in London.

1. Sushi Tetsu

London’s best-known sushi restaurant Sushi Tetsu offers genuine Tokyo-style sushi taste to the capital. But let’s look beyond this to the warm interior. Here is the counter with 12 seats where you can see the chef Toru Takahashi at work who will skillfully make sushi right in front of you. Along with the Japanese fish freshly transported and the premium rice, the omakase menu features masterfully prepared nigiri sushi and rolls highlighting the both classic and unique approach. Stars to me would include buri shirodashi (buttery Bluefin tuna belly) and the sea urchin gunkan. The eatery has a minimalist interior and peaceful décor, which is just great for the wonders of sushi art.

2. Umu

In search of a stylish sushi delight in the classy Mayfair, one may look no further than the popular Umu restaurant that has been honored with the highest rating by Michelin. Through fusing the classical Japanese culinary techniques with the modern character, Chef Yoshinori Ishii caters for the world-class fresh seafood and presents it in aesthetic, high quality sushi and sashimi. If you want to indulge in the chef’s best choices, such as tuna and yellowtail with yuzu or rocoto chili, as well as an aburi nigiri selection with blowtorched Wagyu beef and foie gras, you can go for the omakase menu. The chic interior of the place with bamboo accents is marvelous for those who desire an accoutrement while enjoying the delicate Japanese cuisine. This isn’t a place where you can walk in and get a table, please make your reservations in time or be ready to wait a lot in line, of course in the meanwhile you can scroll social media or play an online casino game.

3. Sushi Atelier Koya

In a tucked-away alley of the hustle and bustles of Soho, we can find an extremely delicious 10-seated sushi restaurant offering amazing low prices set lunch, and a really nice-tasting customized set dinner menu. You will have the chance to watch the itamae, who is both proficient and graceful, turning simple ingredients, like yellowfin tuna and salmon, imported from Japan, into a life-like artwork. Your epitome is their in-house Konbu dashi soy sauce that makes the perfect sushi rice along with amazing fresh fish. Other details, for example, the tuna truffle nigiri or an egg custard chawanmushi dish, are also pleasing on the plate, representing the whole Japanese culture. The modest price and cozy counter seating create a delightful friendly ambience for enjoying the yummy sushi.

4. Sushi Tetsu Two

Sushi Tetsu’s sibling in Clerkenwell continues their expertise in the more informal Tokyo-style sushi instead of the traditional seemingly clinical setting. Step up one of the 14 counter seats overlooking the sleek kitchen and witness head chef Toru Takahashi performing craftsmanship of his unique nigiri as he meticulously slices, molds and tops each delicate piece. Most of the seafood dishes on the daily omakase menu are fresh and sweet. The highlights are tuna belly, prawns and uni, being of exquisite flavor, literally melting in your mouth. Although with the equivalent high grade for top quality seafood and rice with its predecessor named Sushi Tetsu, indeed, the basement is another must-go top notch sushi counter of London.

5. Sushi Hiro

Conveyor belt sushi in Central London is also fine of two or three pounds in Sushi Hiro in Marylebone that is reasonably priced. The quality, variety, freshness of the maki rolls, and nigiri sushi is undoubtedly higher than that of the average freshness and quality found in regular kaiten places. Among the familiar sushi crowd favorites like tuna, salmon and yellowtail, some enticing combinations like Japanese omelet, sweet shrimp and squid also add flavor to the mix. The menu has its separate part and presents a variety of sashimi, hand rolls, sushi sets, as well as hot meals such as miso black cod, tempura, etc. Casual setting and little bit of eats play the role of an introduction to sushi for the most innocent ones.