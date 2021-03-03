The Netherlands is known for its infrastructure for decades. The foundation can be found in the port of Rotterdam, the largest port in Europe. From here, products from all across the globe find their way to the European Mainland and the UK. By using trucks, trains, and planes the goods move from and to Rotterdam. To allow the port to function, a well-laid-out infrastructure is needed across the Netherlands. This is one of the focus points of the Dutch government. When you are traveling to the Netherlands, you can leverage this infrastructure for your trip. But, how to travel?

Arrive by plane

Although the country is one of the smallest in Europe, there are many airports. The largest airport is Schiphol airport in Amsterdam. Most flights from the UK arrive here. The runner-up is the airport of Eindhoven in the southern part of the country. Both airports can bring you to the train fast (Schiphol even has an underground train station). If you want to travel in-between cities, the train is the perfect mode of transportation. However, if you want to travel to a more remote area you should consider BB&L Car Rental.

Why rent a car at Amsterdam airport

Taxis are very expensive in the Netherlands. A short ready of 20 minutes can easily set you back 50 euros if you travel from the airport. Having a car gives you a lot of freedom and it is not as expensive as a taxi. If you select a budget car, you can rent a car for as low as 35 euros a day. This makes it one of the most attractive means of transport.

There are even companies like rent a car Amsterdam airport that offer valet rental. You can select the option when reserving the car online. When you walk outside of the airport terminal, a representative of the car rental Amsterdam airport company will stand outside with your car. After a few checks, you can kickstart your trip without going to the rental company. This is fast and efficient, which is preferred by both business and leisure travelers.

International train network

When you travel from within Europe, it could be a good option to come by train. There are several well-connected cities that can bring you to hubs like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Utrecht. For example, there are direct (high-speed) connections to cities like London, Paris, and Berlin. This is a comfortable method of traveling as you can simply hop on and start enjoying some leisure time. No need for long queues at security checks and waiting times at airports.

Take the boat

If you are travelling from the UK, you have the option to take the boat. One of the upsides is the fact that you can bring your own car. Although the option is relatively expensive, you do save on travel expenses when arriving in the Netherlands. This makes it an effective and affordable means of travel for many Brittons.