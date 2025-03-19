London, 18th March 2025: Flibco, the airport transfer specialist with a network of services in major cities across Europe, is launching its first UK coach service: the bus between London and Stansted Airport (and viceversa). Launching on 1st April, the new service will operate 96 times a day, 24/7, with departures each way every 30 minutes – offering passengers a reliable, convenient and cost-effective way to travel between London and one of the UK’s busiest airports.

The route has been designed to optimise travel time and reliability to and from the airport, while avoiding congestion. The service will operate from the airport’s bus terminal, located just outside Arrivals, and will stop at two key locations in London:

Stratford Station (Westfield) – 50 minutes from the airport, with connections to the Elizabeth, Central, and Jubilee lines, plus DLR and rail links

– 50 minutes from the airport, with connections to the Elizabeth, Central, and Jubilee lines, plus DLR and rail links Liverpool Street Station – approximately 90 minutes from the airport, and London’s busiest station, providing direct access to central London

Flibco has applied its airport transport expertise and AI-powered scheduling to ensure timetables are aligned with flight departures and arrivals. The service will scale up during peak hours, ensuring passengers always have a reliable travel option when they need it most. To maximise flexibility, standard tickets will be valid all day until 4 AM the following morning, allowing passengers to board any available service. Fully flexible tickets can be cancelled or refunded up to a few minutes before departure.

Flibco coaches are equipped with free WiFi, USB charging ports and air conditioning, to ensure a comfortable journey. The fleet meets Euro 6 emissions standards, the most efficient CO₂ standard for diesel vehicles, contributing to a more sustainable airport transport network.

Flibco has partnered with trusted UK coach operating service provider The Coach Travel Group, ensuring local expertise coupled with Flibco’s high-quality standards to provide a reliable, cost-effective experience. As part of its expansion, Flibco is planning to invest up to £45 million into the UK over the next five years, creating 80 jobs as the service grows.

Paul Garnett, Car Park and Ancillaries Director at London Stansted, said: “We are delighted to welcome Flibco to London Stansted, offering passengers even more choice, great service, and excellent value when traveling to and from London. With their new express services every 30 minutes to Stratford and Liverpool Street, Flibco will play an important role in enhancing connectivity while supporting our ambition to increase public transport use among passengers.

London Stansted has the highest proportion of public transport users of any major UK airport, and by expanding our coach network with high-quality operators like Flibco, we’re ensuring that number continues to grow.”

Tobias Stüber, CEO of Flibco, said: “Launching our first UK service at London Stansted is a major milestone for Flibco, and we’re committed to making airport transfers easier, more affordable, and more reliable. We know that getting to and from the airport can be stressful, with long waits, high prices, and unpredictable schedules. That’s what we’re here to change.

Importantly, we’re also investing in the region, partnering with local operators and creating new jobs as we grow. We’re looking forward to welcoming passengers on board and making their journeys to and from the airport as smooth as possible.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.flibco.com with services launching on 1st April 2025. Prices start from £13.99 one way when booked online, with return tickets from £18.98—bringing the price per journey to just £9.49. Tickets bought at the airport or bus stops will be £16 one way. For more information on timetables and bookings visit: https://www.flibco.com/en/shuttle/bus-coach-london-stansted-airport

About Flibco

Flibco is the leading digital platform specialising in airport transportation solutions, operating shuttle bus services across major UK and European airports in countries including Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France, Germany and more. Flibco’s mission is to provide reliable, affordable, and seamless airport transfers, ensuring passengers can travel with convenience and comfort. The company leverages advanced technology, including big data analytics, and AI-driven scheduling to optimise operations and enhance customer experiences.

Flibco coaches are designed with modern amenities, including free WiFi, USB charging ports, air conditioning, and onboard toilets. By partnering with local operators, Flibco expands airport connectivity while supporting regional transport networks. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Flibco continues to grow its network, making airport travel more accessible and stress-free across Europe.

For more information, visit www.flibco.com.