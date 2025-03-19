Keir Starmer delivered a PMQs zinger towards Reform and Nigel Farage after a question from MP Lee Anderson.

During Wednesday’s session of Prime Minister’s questions, Anderson stood up to ask Sir Keir a question about one of Reform’s favourite subjects, net zero.

The Ashfield MP started off by prompting guffaws of laughter from opposite benches when he said that he “comes to the chamber every week to ask sensible questions.”

“I expect sensible answers, and all I get are glazed over expressions and waffle from the opposite benches,” he added.

Once the laughter had died down, he continued: “I want to ask the prime minister a very simple question, on behalf of all the net zero sceptics: if we became net zero tomorrow, by how much would it reduce the Earth’s temperature by?”

Responding, Starmer said achieving net zero is a “huge opportunity” to boost the UK economy.

He then quipped towards the Reform MPs in attendance: “They would have better ideas if they stopped fawning over Putin, and I understand the member for Clacton wants to be prime minister – he can’t even lead a party that fits in the back of a taxi!”

