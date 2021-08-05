The presenter admits she picked up the bad habit from mum Carmel of over-packing for trips abroad – but is likely to forget essential items.

As the nation eases into life with less restrictions the TV star has teamed up with Boots UK on a new ‘Feel Good As New’ campaign to help people feel confident in getting back out there again.

Laura said: “When we used to go on holiday, my mum used to pack everything. She used to bring her own loo roll – because, God forbid, they don’t sell loo roll in Spain.

“I’m my mother’s daughter, so I’ll pack all the stuff that you don’t need and then I’ll get there and I won’t have my toothbrush.”

Laura also can’t wait to get back to travelling and said: “I’m itching to go on a plane and go somewhere.

“I love a road trip; I did a road trip from San Francisco to Boston just before lockdown and I would love to do another.

“When restrictions ease further, I’m going to go to as many places as possible.”

With summer holidays now underway, Boots has seen the demand for Covid-19 testing increase by double and sunscreen has been flying off the shelves with Soltan sales skyrocketing by 251 per cent year on year as the sun finally beings to shine.

Asif Aziz, director of healthcare at Boots UK, said: “After the year we just had, we know people are excited to get back out there this summer.

“And for those needing some advice, we have 7,000 pharmacists on hand and all the products you need to help you to get back out there whatever you are doing this summer.”

While life is starting to get back to normal for Laura, she is also keen to hold on to some of the good habits that she picked up during lockdown.

Bath time was one of the things that helped her through, and it is something she wants to continue as life falls back into place.

She said: “For me it’s all about re-setting in the bath – that is Laura time.

“That’s when you can just shut the bathroom door, get the candles going, get the bubble bath, get the oils, get everything – just throw it all in there.

“Me time is really important. I think everyone is constantly on the go and with social media we’re always looking to what we should be doing and comparing ourselves to others.

“Me time is when it’s just you, checking in on yourself. I think we all need a little bit of that.”

Although travel is at last on the horizon again, there are some holiday experiences Laura is hoping NOT to repeat.

She said: “I worked on five series out in Australia of the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here ITV2 show and they’ve got spiders. The spiders would come into the hotel room. That was a big phobia.

“They’ve got creepy-crawlies that look like what we’ve got over here in the UK but on steroids because they’re triple the size and they’ve got like a third eye… I don’t do well with those.

“Probably my worst experience was waking up in my hotel room with a spider on my face that was the size of my face. I screamed. What else can you do in that situation?”

You can view the full video at [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVBH-X6scOU] and visit boots.com for healthcare and wellness advice.