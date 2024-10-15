Imagine a retreat that could easily double as a James Bond villain’s lair, set amidst the pristine, snow-covered peaks of the Swiss Alps. That vision is about to become a reality as Cabane Tortin, an ultra-exclusive, glass-walled ski retreat, prepares to welcome its first guests on December 15, 2024. Perched 3,000 meters above sea level on the Tortin Glacier, this breathtaking sanctuary offers world-class luxury and unparalleled access to the Alps’ famed powder fields, providing an experience that’s as cinematic as it is luxurious.

Designed by renowned Norwegian architect Snorre Stinessen, Cabane Tortin blends eco-conscious design with futuristic aesthetics. The sleek, cantilevered glass structure not only provides panoramic views but also embraces sustainability. Built on a pre-existing foundation to minimize environmental impact, the retreat is powered by solar energy and features water sourced from a natural mountain spring.

For those who dream of escaping to a retreat worthy of a Bond film, this chalet delivers. With a capacity of just eight guests, it offers exclusivity and personalized luxury, including a private chef and dedicated mountain guide. Guests can ski directly onto the Tortin Glacier for a day of freeriding or, for the less adventurous, arrive at the chalet via Can-Am—a tracked vehicle that ensures even the most remote corners of the Alps are accessible.

Though the experience comes with a hefty price tag—CHF 60,000 for a three-night stay for up to six people—it promises an unforgettable alpine adventure, complete with private service and five-star amenities. For ski touring enthusiasts, Cabane Tortin also offers access to Bivouac des Gentianes, a high-end refuge, when the main chalet is not booked privately, adding an extra layer of adventure to the experience.

As winter sports enthusiasts and luxury travellers gear up for the ski season, Cabane Tortin promises to redefine what it means to ski in style, combining the thrill of the mountains with the comfort of a five-star retreat. This is the kind of place where adventure meets luxury, making it the ultimate alpine getaway for those looking to live out their 007 fantasies in real life.

