The Sahara Desert is more accessible than ever thanks to a direct Ryanair route that puts you in the heart of Morocco’s High Atlas mountain range for less than £30.

Departing from London Stansted, the 3 hour 45 flight can be bagged at a bargain basement rate which gives Brits the chance to explore the rugged terrain that separates the Sahara from the Mediterranean.

Ouarzazate, known as a gateway to the Sahara Desert, lies 120 miles to the south of Marrakech and 200 miles away from Agadir.

The city is where several iconic Oscar-winning films were made, including Lawrence of Arabia, Gladiator, Babel and The Mummy.

Game of Thrones also used the city for its third season.

Where to stay in the High Atlas Mountains

Morocco’s latest luxury boutique hotel, Eden, has opened up in the heart of the High Atlas Mountains and is located just above Dades Valley.

A homage to local craftmanship, heritage and culture in unity with modern comforts and superb design, the hotel burst onto the scene with exquisite Moroccan flair earlier this year and has quickly become a must-visit destination for discerning travellers and relaxation sanctuary seekers alike.

Guests can unwind beside the pools, beneath shady trees or in the comfortable library. Watch the sunset from the rooftop bar, or relax in the luxurious hammam spa. The hotel sits right in front of the famous Monkey’s Fingers rock formations, and has impressive views over them.

At the helm are local brothers Lahcen and Ismail Sabiri. The hotel is the culmination of more than 30 years combined international hospitality experience and a long-held vision. Eden’s staff will welcome with genuine warmth, in the true spirit of Moroccan hospitality.

Fine Dining near the Sahara

Eden Boutique Hotel offers a fine dining experience within its elegant restaurant setting complete with garden terrace.

Vibrant colours, tantalising flavours and seasonal produce from their very own kitchen garden complete the experience, where gastronomy meets nature at your table.

Food enthusiasts can also learn the secrets of Moroccan cuisine through a hands-on cookery lesson with the hotel’s head chef, Mohammed Sabiri, an esteemed chef who spent eight years training in Europe.

