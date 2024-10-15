Russel Brand has taken to flogging a “magical amulet” to protect from “evil energies” for $240 a piece on social media.

The disgraced comedian, who was recently accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse in a Channel 4’s Dispatches investigation, has undergone some major life changes in the past year.

He has now rebranded (see what we did) himself as a Christian influencer and appears to make his money by advertising some bizarre products.

In a TikTok that has gone viral, Brand was advertising for the company Aires Tech which sells amulets that claim to offer “protection against 5G technology” and, as Brand claimed, “corrupting signals”.

The former comedian was flogging the Lifetune Flex amulet which sells for $239.99.

Brand said in the clip: “As you know, airports are places full of Wi-Fi and all sorts of evil energies. Think of all the phones out there, all of the signals – corruptible and corrupting.

“Luckily, I wear this magical amulet from Aires Tech that keeps me safe from all of the various signals out there.”

Nuts!

He’s literally become the people he used to make fun of. https://t.co/N3ZsNCXO7s — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 15, 2024

