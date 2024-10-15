As we celebrate Great British Game Week (4th – 10th November), it’s the perfect time to spotlight venison, a truly sustainable, nutritious, and delicious meat that’s becoming increasingly popular across Britain’s top restaurants. Venison offers a unique combination of rich flavours, versatility in the kitchen, and a wealth of health benefits, making it one of the best alternatives to conventional meats like beef or pork.

At the forefront of venison’s appeal is its impressive nutritional profile. Vivek Singh, Executive Chef at The Cinnamon Collection, highlights venison as “a great alternative on menus, not just for its sustainable credentials but also for being healthy and lean.” Venison is low in fat and cholesterol but packed with essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and B vitamins, all of which are important for maintaining good health. This lean game meat offers a healthier option for those looking to reduce their intake of fattier meats without sacrificing flavour.

Venison is also a highly versatile meat, suitable for various cooking methods. Singh praises its adaptability to different flavours and cooking styles, saying it “takes to spice very well,” making it ideal for curries, kebabs, or simple roasts. At The Cinnamon Collection, Singh’s roast saddle of venison has become a signature dish, cooked perfectly in the tandoor to bring out its natural flavours.

Benjamin Ferra Y Castell, Head Chef at the Michelin-starred Pavyllon London, recommends dry-aging venison to deepen its flavour and enhance its tender texture. “Dry aging for about five days gives it a more complex taste,” says Castell, who pairs venison with rich, complementary ingredients like foie gras and a port-based sauce. He also advocates for cooking venison over open flames, adding an extra layer of smokiness that perfectly complements the meat’s earthy undertones.

The unique taste of venison, often described as rich and gamey, is perfect for the cooler autumn and winter months. Callum Graham, Head Chef at Bohemia Bar & Restaurant, Jersey, emphasizes venison’s seasonal appeal, noting its compatibility with hearty dishes like stews, pies, and steaks. “With its abundance, we should all be trying to eat as much as possible,” says Graham, pointing out that venison’s lean nature makes it a healthier choice for meat lovers. Whether served medium rare as a tenderloin or braised in a stew, venison is sure to elevate any autumn or winter menu.

Luca Mastrantoni, Head Chef at Ekstedt at The Yard, London, also champions venison as an ideal autumnal ingredient, perfect for pairing with seasonal produce like root vegetables and mushrooms. He elevates the meat’s natural gamey flavour by smoking it with juniper branches, creating a “fragrant smokiness” that enhances the overall dining experience.

Beyond its taste and versatility, venison’s sustainability sets it apart from other meats. Venison comes from deer that are often wild or farmed sustainably, meaning it has a much lower environmental impact compared to intensively farmed livestock. As diners become more conscious of the environmental footprint of their food, venison offers a way to enjoy high-quality meat while supporting sustainable practices.

Incorporating venison into your diet not only supports a more sustainable food system but also allows you to enjoy a meat that’s packed with flavour, nutrition, and versatility. This Great British Game Week, take a cue from Britain’s top chefs and make venison the star of your seasonal dishes. Whether roasted, grilled, or stewed, this prized game meat deserves a regular place on your table.

