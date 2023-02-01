In an incessantly hurried world, sometimes it’s nice to embrace the slower side of life. Sit back, relax and let the world turn around you. I was mindful of this when reviewing the fifth generation Range Rover, the L460 for you enthusiasts out there. And I know there are very many of you. The D350 Autobiography model, as tested, at no point gave the impression of trying to over extend itself. At a time when monolithic SUVs are capable of racing supercars, this is welcome. Pop the massage seats on, enjoy the Meridian Signature audio system and leave everyone else to it. At no point does the Range Rover encourage you to apply a heavy right foot to proceedings.

The other aspect that I found interesting was the diesel engine. With tax breaks being removed from electric cars and drivers seeking greater miles per gallon from their fuel inputs, diesel is seeing something of a resurgence. Of all the reviews we’ve written, this is the first diesel to feature. It wasn’t something I’d really thought about, but we were told at the turn of the century that diesel was good, then abruptly told that it’s very, very bad. Come what may, it’s still here and it appears to be attracting the smart money right now.

It also suited the profile of the Range Rover perfectly. The thrum upon start up lends a slightly agricultural experience that isn’t at all out of place. Then, once up and running, it just blends into the background, providing a wave of torque when you need one to ride. The forthcoming electric powertrain will surely suit the Range Rover equally well.

What’s the Range Rover like to drive?

There’s been a trend in the SUV space for such cars to over reach. The Range Rover isn’t trying to be something that it’s not and is all the better for it. It’s simply a Range Rover, with all the comfort, practicality and undeniable appeal that comes with it. Not for Range Rover uncouth traffic light races.

As such, you can simply enjoy each journey from the comfort of its seats. The trademark domineering ride height provides an imperious view of all around you and there’s barely a murmur from the outside world to disturb you. The steering has a slick, oily feel to it which entirely suits the character of the Range Rover.

Crawling through west London traffic en route to the office, it manages to keep the world at arm’s length, including stress. So what if you have to spend another 15mins in here? I’ll get the seat to work my lower back now.

The only time it becomes mildly panic inducing is when driving down tighter lanes. There’s no escaping just how vast the Range Rover is. It’s over 5-metres long, 2.2-metres wide, 1.87-metres tall and weighs a smidge over 2.5-tons before anyone has got in. Even then, however, the Range Rover does a remarkable job of masking its mass.

It fairly glides over every road surface you dare to throw at it. Anyone familiar with the M25 between J11 and 13 can attest to its concrete girders making it feel as though your car has a flat tire. Not the Range Rover; it just floats over it unperturbed.

It’s a remarkable car for long journeys, covering huge distances without fuss. There’s also something reassuring about looking at the range with a full tank and seeing 515 miles. There’s no need to disturb your journey.

Living with the Range Rover

Fuel economy is undoubtedly one of the main attractions in choosing the diesel powertrain. In commuting conditions, a return of 26mpg wasn’t too bad at all. On motorway cruises, this will exceed 40mpg without trouble.

In Autobiography spec, the Range Rover comes fully equipped. Massage seats, sunroof, executive rear seating, clearview rear view mirror, head up display, extended leather and upgraded sound system. The only thing missing was a fridge in the centre console to keep your drinks cool. Warm drinks on a long journey; ghastly.

It also has all the driver aids you need. The parking cameras are particularly impressive, since the cameras fitted beneath the car provide a transparent image of the car when you’re traversing tight spots – handy for ensuring you’re not straying onto double yellows. This makes reverse parallel parking simple, too. As does the four-wheel steering capability, which provides a turning circle of 11.37-metres, better than the Evoque. For such a behemoth, it’s remarkably agile and you know where the hazards reside. If you’re not feeling so confident, the Range Rover will also park itself for you.

On the design front, it’s very much evolution rather than revolution, but the minimalist approach works superbly. It’s unfussy and easy to interpret, which also makes it easy to use. Each physical button is purposeful and the floating touchscreen infotainment system is a leap forward from the previous generation. It’s worth familiarising yourself with where everything is, but with wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay, it’s straightforward and well laid out.

As you’d expect, the massive boot will contain anything and for rear passengers, there are blinds, audio controls, reclining seats and the ability to clear the front passenger seat out of the way for a bit more legroom.

Conclusion

The introduction of a new Range Rover is always an important occasion. Like it or not, the Range Rover is the benchmark of the SUV section, although I’m not sure that calling it an SUV is entirely appropriate. It’s a proper 4X4 that will leave others awaiting rescue when the going gets tough.

The price has increased, of course; the model tested comes in at £125,000. Yet when you start to spec a Bentley Bentayga or a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or even a Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX or Maserati Levante Trofeo, the Range Rover suddenly starts to look like great value. Such cars are expensive. Also available in SV guise, you can spend Bentley money on your Range Rover, but it’s hard to see what other options you could really need over and above what Autobiography trim brings to the table.

With the broad range of capability afforded by the Range Rover, it’s impossible to conclude anything other than that this car has hit the mark. Again. The aesthetic changes are subtle, certainly, but this plays into a car not trying to be something it’s not; it’s not overly brash or ostentatious as a result. It’s unmistakably a Range Rover and that’s no bad thing. The minimalism lends another element of calm to the overall proceedings.

There’s a graceful air to every journey which I found rather relaxing; acres of space, uncluttered and easy to use. Whilst the Range Rover isn’t a car that will stir your soul, it is certainly one that will sooth it. That feels like it’s entire raison d’etre.

Related article: TLE drives the Range Rover Velar