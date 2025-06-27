Such instances can be quite terrible, especially if any important files are stored on your device. Losing important files due to an unexpected dead PC can put you in trouble. Fortunately, several data recovery workarounds are available to help you recover data from a dead PC.

In this article, we’ll explore some common causes and methods to recover data from a dead PC. Just go with the step-by-step guide to regain access to your lost data.

Common Causes of a Dead PC

Understanding the exact cause of your dead PC can help you identify the appropriate recovery workaround. There are several reasons, like hardware, software, or environmental issues, why you encounter a dead PC. Some most common causes include:

Power Supply Failure

The power supply unit (PSU) is responsible for the proper functioning of all the internal components of your device. If the PSU doesn’t work or fails unexpectedly, the PC may not turn on at all. We often mistake this for a whole system failure, but the internal components and storage devices may still be perfectly functional.

Motherboard or CPU Damage

The motherboard is the communication hub for the computer. Sometimes, it gets damaged by electrical surges, continuous usage for a long time, or even overheating. A broken CPU or motherboard can make your system completely inoperable.

Hard Drive Failure

A physically or logically failed hard drive prevents your device from booting or results in an unexpected crash or hang. Physical failures may arise from clicking or grinding noises coming from the drive, while logical failures include corrupted file systems or corrupted boot sectors, among others.

RAM Issues

RAM, when it has a failure, can create a computer that does not boot correctly. In such cases, your device may not turn on properly and cannot boot to the BIOS or operating system, sometimes resulting in system failure too.

Malware Attacks

Malicious programs like viruses or malware attacks, or corrupt system files, can make the PC unbootable. Some ransomware even locks users out of their data, demanding payment to regain access.

Prerequisites Before Data Recovery

Before you use any professional data recovery software or apply manual workarounds, it’s crucial to determine the type of failure. Here are some basic troubleshooting steps that you can consider for the smooth recovery of lost data:

Check if your PC turns on or shows any lights or fan movement.

Listening for beeps or error codes from the motherboard.

Testing the PC with a different power outlet or PSU.

Removing peripherals and external devices to isolate the problem.

Trying to boot into Safe Mode or using BIOS to assess hardware status.

How to Recover Data From a Dead PC?

Irrespective of the above causes for your dead PC, there are some workarounds available to restore your data from that device. Go with the methods mentioned in this part of the guide to get your files back:

Method 01: Connect the Hard Drive to Another PC

If your PC won’t turn ON, you can try accessing its data by physically removing its hard drive and connecting it to another working computer. All you have to do is:

Firstly, turn off your dead PC and remove its hard drive carefully.

Now, connect that hard drive to a working computer using a SATA-to-USB adapter.

After plugging the drive into another computer, access the drive and copy the required files.

Method 02: Recover Data Using Backups

If you’ve a habit of maintaining regular backups of your files using backup solutions like cloud or local, data recovery is often faster and easier. You can consider the following backup options:

Cloud backup (e.g., OneDrive, Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox)

(e.g., OneDrive, Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox) External drive backup (e.g., USB hard drive using Windows File History, Time Machine on Mac)

(e.g., USB hard drive using Windows File History, Time Machine on Mac) System image or disk clone (a full snapshot of your system stored locally or externally)

(a full snapshot of your system stored locally or externally) Network backup (e.g., NAS or a backup server)

Method 03: Use Third-Party Data Recovery Software

If the above methods fail to recover data from a dead PC, professional data recovery software might help you. There are several third-party recovery tools, such as Stellar Data Recovery Professional, which you can use to recover files lost or deleted from any internal or external storage devices. It allows you to recover files deleted due to several reasons, including accidental deletion, formatting, or corruption.

Key Features of Stellar Data Recovery Professional Software

Scans formatted or inaccessible partitions and recovers data.

Recovers data from lost, deleted, or missing partitions.

Offers both Quick and Deep Scanning options.

Allows you to preview recoverable files (documents, images, videos, etc.) before saving them.

Supports NTFS, FAT (FAT16/FAT32), exFAT, APFS, HFS+ (on macOS).

Here’s how to recover data from a dead PC using Stellar Data Recovery Professional software:

Step 1: Download and install the Stellar Data Recovery Professional software on a working Windows PC/Mac. Also, connect the external drive from your dead PC to that device.

Step 2: Launch the software, click the Waffle icon from the homepage, then select Create Recovery Drive.

Step 3: Click Browse and select your connected drive, then click Create Recovery Drive.

Step 4: Now, tap OK to initiate the process.

Step 5: In the Activation window that appears on the screen, enter the Activation key received via email on purchasing the product and then click OK.

Step 6: When the bootable drive is ready, connect the USB recovery drive to the affected PC and follow the below-given to recover your lost data:

Turn ON your computer and press the Boot key (F12) to enter the boot menu.

Select your USB drive and from the homepage of the software, click on All Data or the specific file type that you want to restore.

Now, select drives/locations from the Recover From window and tap the “Scan” button to initiate the scanning process.

After successful completion of the above steps, preview the recoverable files and click Recover to save them at the desired location.

Wrapping Up

A dead PC can be a frustrating experience, but the aforementioned Mac data recovery methods can help you in the easy recovery of lost data from a dead PC. Understanding the exact cause will help you identify the right recovery method. Whatever is the cause of your dead PC, avoid using that device and proceed with the data recovery methods to get your files back. If the manual methods seem complex or fail, try using third-party professional data recovery software tools such as Stellar Data Recovery Professional. Moreover, implementing regular backups and preventive measures is essential to minimise the risk of future data loss.