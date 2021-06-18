











Scottish fans have been captured singing Yes Sir, I Can Boogie on an EasyJet flight from Aberdeen to London ahead of the Euro2020 clash at Wembley.

The Tartan Army rocked the plane as they clapped and sang the Baccara song, which has been adopted as the unofficial national song for Scots this summer.

Fans have been arriving in their droves in the capital ahead of the 8pm kick off.

Bleary eyed spectators were spotted boarding the first train from Edinburgh Waverley at 5.30am and were on the street at Kings Cross at 9.40am.

One person captured some mid-air pandemonium on the journey down from Aberdeen.

Thousands of Scotland fans are ‘boogying’ their way to London ahead of Scotland’s #EURO2020 clash against England at Wembley on Friday. This was the scene on the @ABZ_Airport to @Gatwick_Airport @easyJet flight this morning. #SCO #eng #ENGSCO ⚽️

[📱Ruaridh MacVinish] pic.twitter.com/LXzaxmvCx1 — Ben Philip (@BenPhilip_) June 17, 2021

There were similar scenes outside Kings Cross station yesterday, with fans blasting out the song on arrival into London.

🎶 “YES SIR, I CAN BOOGIE!” 🎶



Up to 20,000 Scotland fans have arrived in London ahead of #ENG vs #SCO at Wembley tonight… 👀



[📹: Simon Lamrock] pic.twitter.com/QuYjt8ZPe7 — Don Robbie (@ItsDonRobbie) June 18, 2021

According to British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) estimates, England and Scotland fans are predicted to buy 3.4 million pints during the Euro 2020 clash this evening.

Some 14.8 million pints will be sold across England and Scotland on match day, with over 3 million sales during the game itself.

But the trade association warned that due to Covid-19 restrictions, including social distancing, rule of six and no standing, that beer sales will be reduced by almost 850,000 pints.

This would result in a revenue loss of around £3.2 million for pubs across England and Scotland.

