An American basketball coach has slammed the lack of gun control in the country as “pathetic” following the shooting of 19 children and three adults at a Texas elementary school.

Local media reports suggest an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

He was wearing body armour and had hinted on social media of an upcoming attack.

The gunman killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had purchased on his birthday.

It is the deadliest shooting at a US grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

And it came just 10 days after a gunman in body armour killed 10 black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities say was a racist attack.

Reacting to the news, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr labelled US action on gun control as “pathetic’” in an emotional pre-game speech.

Kerr is a long-time advocate of gun control. His father was shot dead in a terrorist attack in Beirut in 1984.

“When are we going to do something,” Kerr shouted at his pre-game press conference. “I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the, excuse me, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

Watch the interview in full below:

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

