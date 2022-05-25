Nineteen children have been killed in the States after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, officials said.

The death toll also included three adults, according to state senator Roland Gutierrez, who said he was briefed by state police on the fatalities. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the assailant.

It was the deadliest shooting at a US grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

And it came just 10 days after a gunman in body armour killed 10 black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities say was a racist attack.

“My heart is broken”

“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent, announcing that all school activities were cancelled until further notice.

“We’re a small community and we’re going to need you prayers to get through this.”

The gunman, who was wearing body armour and had hinted on social media of an upcoming attack, crashed his car outside the school and went inside armed, Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN.

He killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had purchased on his birthday, Mr Gutierrez said.

“That was the first thing he did on his 18th birthday,” he said.

Reaction

Reaction on social media has been fierce, particularly on this side of the channel, with several people calling for America to reconsider its gun laws.

Here’s a round-up of what people had to say:

Seems America’s gun laws are more important to them than the lives of their schoolchildren. Utterly bizarre. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 24, 2022

Dear USA, there was once a school shooting in Scotland. 16 primary school children and their teacher were gunned down, whilst 15 more were injured in the Dunblane Primary School massacre. We changed our gun laws and it’s never happened since. Your babies should have been safe. 😔 — Dani Anslow (@IndyOnSkye) May 24, 2022

The long, long list of mass shootings in the US just this year. Is anything going to change? Nope. https://t.co/tGcq3zt8bH — Neil Armstrong (@_neilarmstrong) May 24, 2022

America is gun obsessed and it’s literally killing our children. — Citizens For Equality (@Citizens4equ) May 24, 2022

Hey America, when we had a mass shooting in a school we massively clamped down on who could own a gun. Know how many mass shootings in schools we’ve had since? Zero. It’s ok to change laws to keep kids safe. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) May 24, 2022

Thoughts and prayers are not enough.



After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams.



We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2022

Dear America, nobody else puts up with mass shootings in schools. It is not normal. It is insanity. Loving an eighteenth-century rule more than human life is completely incomprehensible to everyone else. The fact that you won’t change is also incomprehensible. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) May 25, 2022

