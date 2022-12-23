A video of FIFA president Gianni Infantino visiting Salt Bae’s restaurant in Dubai ahead of the World Cup has resurfaced.

The Turkish chef was given carte blanche access to the pitch at the World Cup final and was seen harassing Argentina’s players as they paraded the trophy.

Videos captured the bemused reactions from players, especially captain Lionel Messi who was notably put out by his presence.

Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae pic.twitter.com/EIsM8lnc8S — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 19, 2022

In the wake of his pitch antics, a new video has resurfaced of the FIFA president enjoying steak at the Nusr-Et restaurant in Dubai.

The footage was captured last year and has been widely lampooned on social media.

Comedian Simon Brodkin led the charge:

“Today I feel like letting a bellend hold the World Cup if he gives me a free steak.” pic.twitter.com/OKBNMQ8bwx — Simon Brodkin (@SimonBrodkin) December 22, 2022

