“If he had to do what my members do, getting up at all hours and working shifts in arduous working conditions, he wouldn’t last a minute.”

The RMT chief talked to Double Down News about the treatment of trade unions in the media, saying presenters such as Morgan are in the pockets of oligarchs such as Rupert Murdoch who pay him to pursue their own agenda.

Mick Lynch has launched a brutal assault on Piers Morgan, describing the TalkTV presenter as a “self-propelling windbag”.

