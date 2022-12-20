Questions over why renowned restaurant tycoon Salt Bae was allowed onto the pitch following Argentina’s World Cup win have been raised as FIFA finds itself under scrutiny again.

The restauranteur, who owns the Nusr-Et Steakhouse chain, was allowed to pester players after the dramatic final on Sunday night.

Argentina edged a closely-fought contest with France, coming out on top in a penalty shootout after twice being pegged back during regular time and stoppage time.

Triumphant players paraded the Jules Rimet Trophy around the ground after the game and were curiously joined by social media personality Salt Bae, who managed to make it onto the pitch.

Videos managed to capture bemused reactions from players, with Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi notably put out after being accosted for a picture.

Here’s a round-up of the bizarre footage:

Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae pic.twitter.com/EIsM8lnc8S — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 19, 2022

Embarrassing.



He didn’t even use salt, just imaginary salt. What a fraud.



pic.twitter.com/dvk1wR67rg — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) December 20, 2022

A collection of Salt Bae trying for clout with these players. So painful to watch. Like forcing himself between 2 players and trying to take the trophy away while players try to maintain professionalism, but their faces can be clearly read they are annoyed pic.twitter.com/BbChdBEK3M — Kevin Huyghe (@JCUStreaks10) December 19, 2022

