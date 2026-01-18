This is tit-for-tat at its finest. The people of Denmark are standing firm in their face-off with Donald Trump, as he ramps up his rhetoric on the US acquiring Greenland. The huge island, which is a Danish territory, has been the subject of the president’s expansionist desires.

ALSO READ: Nigel Farage branded ‘pathetic’ for weak response to Trump’s UK tariff threat

Over the weekend, Trump threatened to impose tariffs of 10% on Denmark, the UK, and several other European nations who have sent military personnel to Greenland this week as a show of solidarity against the US regime’s threats.

Donald Trump and Greenland – what’s going on?

Trump and his team are maintaining an aggressive attitude as they continue to ignore Greenland’s sovereignty, and demand it falls under US control ‘for the good of world peace’. However, the policy is proving to be deeply unpopular, both at home and abroad – and the Danes are now hitting back.

Petition asking Denmark to buy California backed by hundreds of thousands of supporters

A petition launched earlier this month by the ‘Denmarkification’ group is demanding that the Scandinavian country plays the USA at its own game. They suggest that Denmark should turn the tables, and instead offer to buy American land and claim it as their own territory.

The brains behind the petition have picked out California as their target, arguing that Denmark needs ‘more sunshine and palm trees’. The sarcastic plea has gone down very well with local citizens, and more than 280,000 of them have put their signatures to the campaign:

“Have you ever looked at a map and thought… #You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.’ – Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality. Let’s buy California from Donald Trump!” | Denmarkification

California as part of Denmark? Satirical campaign goes viral

Using his own words against him, Denmarkification state that President Trump ‘is not a big fan’ of California anyway, and they are willing to sweeten the deal by offering ‘a lifetime supply of pastries’. Donald, as a man who appreciates a good deal, could very well be tempted…

“Let’s be honest – Trump isn’t exactly California’s biggest fan. He’s called it ‘the most ruined state in the Union’ – and has feuded with its leaders for years. We’re pretty sure he’d be willing to part with it for the right price.”

“And hey, we’ll even throw in a lifetime supply of Danish pastries to sweeten the deal. As for the will of the citizens? Well, let’s face it – when has that ever stopped him? If Trump wants to sell California, he’ll sell California.” | Denmarkification