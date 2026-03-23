With the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown and the Scottish Festival Trials at Musselburgh providing plenty of drama, the horse racing world is now fixated on the Cotswolds. The results have caused a flurry of movement in the ante-post markets as we edge closer to March.

Those monitoring the best online betting sites in UK will have noted several horses shortening significantly in price. Rather than a quiet weekend of consolidation, the action at Sandown and Leopardstown has redefined the hierarchy for several championship races. In fact, some long-standing favourites have been replaced following a series of dominant performances.

Majborough Resumes Control of Champion Chase Market

The Queen Mother Champion Chase picture looks drastically different after Majborough returned to form for JP McManus. After a season of uncertainty, the star chaser delivered a masterclass under Mark Walsh. By applying forcing tactics and cheekpieces, the duo left the opposition in their wake.

Moreover, the 19-length demolition of Marine Nationale has forced bookmakers to act. While the testing ground may have played a part, the sheer authority of the win cannot be ignored. Due to this performance, he is now the 7/4 favourite for the big race on March 11.

Majborough : Now 7/4 from 5/1 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

: Now 7/4 from 5/1 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Sixmilebridge : Into 12/1 from 25/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

: Into 12/1 from 25/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. Doctor Steinberg : Solidified at 5/2 for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

: Solidified at 5/2 for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. Final Demand: Drifting to 4/1 after a poor showing in Dublin.

Sixmilebridge Shines at Sandown for O’Brien

Fergal O’Brien has a live contender for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase in the form of Sixmilebridge. The Gloucestershire trainer has always been vocal about the horse’s ability, and the win in the Scilly Isles Chase at Sandown backed up that confidence. It seems that the horse prefers a straightforward approach, racing without hoods or plugs.

Still, the race was simplified when the favourite unseated his rider, but Sixmilebridge showed a “huge engine” to pull away from the remaining field. To be sure, his odds have halved. He is now a leading domestic hope against the traditionally strong Irish contingent.

Doctor Steinberg Establishes Stayer Credentials

Willie Mullins added another Grade 1 to his tally as Doctor Steinberg took the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle. Despite being keen early, the horse showed immense stamina to power through the Leopardstown mud. This performance has made him the horse to beat in the Albert Bartlett.

Therefore, the three-mile trip at Cheltenham looks the most logical step for this rapidly improving stayer. Especially relevant is his ability to overcome a top-tier company while setting a high pace. He remains the primary focus for those looking at the novice hurdle divisions this year.

The horse racing world now turns its full attention to the final preparations. With just five weeks to go, the shifting odds reflect a sport where momentum is everything. Follow the form closely as the countdown to the festival officially begins.

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