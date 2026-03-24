We’re getting to that time of the season when attention starts to shift towards the World Cup. 2026 marks the biggest yet, with 48 teams taking part and, once again, England are well among the favourites.

Having reached the Euro 2024 Final under Gareth Southgate, a lot has changed in the two years building up to this summer’s competition, but the bookmakers are suggesting they’ve got every chance under new manager Thomas Tuchel, with most World Cup 2026 predictions placing them among the favourites.

But can they go all the way?

Aigar Shilvan, a betting expert at MightyTips, an international team of professionals in the sportsbook industry has taken a deep dive into just what chance England have of winning the tournament. MightyTips is showing the Three Lions as the second favourites for the competition, having also placed the likes of France, Brazil and Argentina, with the current European champions, Spain, as the favourites.

Thomas Tuchel calls England World Cup “underdogs”

What is interesting is that manager Thomas Tuchel is playing down England’s chances, labelling them underdogs, despite reaching two major finals and a semi finals since 2018. Having said that, the men’s team also hasn’t won the tournament since 1966 so perhaps the underdog label does carry some weight.

Back in October he said: “I don’t see why we should burden ourselves that we are the big favourites. When did we last win it? Let’s go step by step. We build a team that is ready to go step by step and no one wants hopefully to play against us.”

Which feels a sensible approach. And an approach that has been almost faultless so far. Since taking over in January 2025, Tuchel has won nine of his 10 games in charge, with his only defeat being to Senegal in a friendly. What perhaps needs to be caveated there is throughout qualification, in which England won all eight games without conceding a goal, they didn’t really play any testing opponents. But you can only beat what is put in front of you.

Where the underdog tag certainly can’t play its part is in the Group Stage, though, where the bookies are priced at around 4/11 favourites to win and quality from Group L.

Why England will win the World Cup

And that’s where the journey starts. Saying England will win the World Cup is pretty strong, but they have the best possible chance since 1966 with a host of world-class stars and, under Tuchel, a system which has got them playing nicely as a team.

Paul Gascoigne recently said of England’s chances: “It’s going to be a hard task for England to win the World Cup – we have a chance like everyone else, but every player has got to be on it, you can’t afford to carry anybody.”

Which is true. Every player has got to be on it, which can be entirely possible with the depth in the squad, particularly in attack. There are perhaps question marks on the defence, but they were flawless in qualifying and up top there are real riches, that could put teams to the sword quite quickly.

In Harry Kane they have one of the world’s in-form strikers, scoring in plenty of key matches during his 10-year England career, while it could be Declan Rice who plays the pivotal role in the heart of the midfield. He just continues to impress for the Gunners, growing into one of the world’s leading box-to-box players, while in Jude Bellingham they have a real maverick in the mould of Zinedine Zidane and a Ballon d’Or winner in the making.

It’s supporting the Bayern Munich striker in those attacking positions where Tuchel has choices to make though. With so many options, a luxury many of England’s previous managers haven’t had, picking the right team, and who to bring off the bench will be key. The likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Eberichi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford are all battling for only a couple of spots, so the England manager has some big decisions to make.

If he gets those decisions right and, like in qualifying, the team spirit remains high, then that level of talent can beat anyone in the world on their day.

Experience of major tournaments

1950 – Brazil : Group Stage



: Group Stage 1954 – Switzerland : Quarter-finals



: Quarter-finals 1958 – Sweden : Group Stage



: Group Stage 1962 – Chile : Quarter-finals



: Quarter-finals 1966 – England : Winners 🏆



: 1970 – Mexico : Quarter-finals



: Quarter-finals 1974 – West Germany : Did not qualify



: Did not qualify 1978 – Argentina : Did not qualify



: Did not qualify 1982 – Spain : Second Group Stage (last 12)



: Second Group Stage (last 12) 1986 – Mexico : Quarter-finals



: Quarter-finals 1990 – Italy : Fourth place



: Fourth place 1994 – United States : Did not qualify



: Did not qualify 1998 – France : Round of 16



: Round of 16 2002 – South Korea & Japan : Quarter-finals



: Quarter-finals 2006 – Germany : Quarter-finals



: Quarter-finals 2010 – South Africa : Round of 16



: Round of 16 2014 – Brazil : Group Stage



: Group Stage 2018 – Russia : Fourth place



: Fourth place 2022 – Qatar: Quarter-finals



Why England won’t win the World Cup

Alongside Tuchel, most of the mainstream media in the UK are quashing their tag as one of the favourites and maintaining that while England can win the World Cup, they won’t. Spain appears to be the biggest reason for that and has an opportunity to win back-to-back major tournaments. In the likes of Lamine Yamal they have big game players who already have a taste for major honours.

The England players, at international level, do not and history tells us that it will all end in hurt. The likes of Spain, alongside France, Argentina and Brazil all carry huge attacking threat, and with England’s Achilles heel perhaps being defensively that could be where it all starts to unravel, just as it did in Qatar in 2022.

England odds to win the World Cup

England are currently second favourites with most bookmakers, with Spain tipped to be the likely World Cup winner. Odds are currently around 6/1 with most major bookies for England to win, with Spain at 9/2. Current World Cup champions Argentina sit behind France at around 8/1, with Les Bleus 13/2.

Can England win the World Cup?

As the World Cup touches down in the USA, Canada and Mexico in just a few months team, there is every chance England can win the 2026 World Cup, but ultimately it will need that bit of luck alongside, as Gazza puts it, every player having to be “on it”.

That hasn’t happened in previous tournaments, so if Thomas Tuchel can get everyone purring, he could well be touching down back in London at the end of July to a victory parade.

Disclaimer: This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered betting or financial advice. Betting involves risk and there are no guarantees of outcomes. Odds quoted are correct at the time of writing but may change. Always gamble responsibly and seek help if you feel your gambling is becoming a problem. You must be 18+ and comply with local laws to participate in betting activities.