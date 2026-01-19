A Reform MP has compared Robert Jenrick to Liz Truss in a “bizarre” interview.

Andrew Rosindell made the similarity shortly after Jenrick called for the disgraced PM to be booted from his former party.

He blamed their ideological shifts on the so-called “Blob taking control” on Monday evening talking to the Daily T Podcast.

Asked about previous differences with Jenrick, Andrew Rosindell said: “It’s absolutely true that during those years [during Brexit and David Cameron’s administration], although I’ve always liked and admired Robert, his politics and mine were not aligned.

“It is the same with Liz Truss, actually, and I spoke with her recently. Some people change their views, especially when they are ministers and they see the Blob taking control. This is what happened with Liz and Robert: they realised something is not right.”

“The one thing they have in common is that they are genuine converts to the right side,” he added.

The bluff came following Jenrick’s call for Kemi Badenoch to kick Truss, who now hosts her own “uncensored” YouTube show, out of his former party.

Writing in The Times, he said: “Ask yourself this: if the party has really changed, why is Liz Truss still a member? In 42 days, she single-handedly demolished the party’s reputation for fiscal credibility, undermined the country’s credit ratings and forced many to re-evaluate their retirement.

“If the party doesn’t have the balls to kick out Truss, will it really have the gumption to take on the vested interests that stand in the way of all the change our country needs? Sadly and very painfully, I concluded that it didn’t.”