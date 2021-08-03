A band of mansplaining Twitter users found themselves looking down the barrel of a gun today after commenting on the posture of a female Olympic medal-winning champion.

Vitalina Batsarashkina won the Russian Olympic Committee’s first-ever gold medal last Sunday and has now added a second gold to her haul after winning the 25m pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range.

But despite being one of the most talented shooters in the world, some keyboard warriors took to social media to critique the double Olympic champion.

The relaxed stance, which sees Batsarashkina place her left hand in her pocket as she takes aim with her right, was appraised by several (mainly male) Twitter users.

I am obsessed with the stance on this sharpshooter pic.twitter.com/DagufxorxL — Zoe! That’s Me! (@Blankzilla) July 26, 2021

I bet she missed a lot of her shots.



Sounds like the guy who turned his papers 10 min into the testing session.



Some thought he was a genius, but we later found out he just didn’t know how to solve the problems.



True story, btw. — Umed Saidov, CFA 🇺🇸 (@RealSaidov) July 27, 2021

I’m confused though, why did she decide this stance? Is there any advantage or ther than looking cool, or does it just feel better to her? I would also like to see her arm because she must have been super strong to take all the kickback with one arm. — Immortal (@Immorta53348541) July 28, 2021

People who won’t survive on the battlefield — 🔞Jonhy❗🔞(comms closed) (@JonhySharko) July 27, 2021

Reactions

But their comments were quickly shot down by people who actually know what they are talking about.

Here’s the best of the reaction:

1.

When you’re shooting as precisely as that, your heartbeat throws off your aim. So they stand as relaxed as possible and still maintain a firm stance. You won’t see that among tacticool dorks in the US.



The heartbeat thing is why the biathlon is awesome. — Hungry Hungry HIPAA (@joedobner) July 26, 2021

2.

Dude it’s an air pistol — Kevly (@Kevly_) July 26, 2021

3.

Good to see nothing’s changed in 109 years pic.twitter.com/fgROfmIID9 — Quiet (@ennuiposting) July 26, 2021

4.

5.

She’s an Olympic gold medalist, so…seems like it kind of IS ideal in this context? — Kristi Coulter (@KristiCCoulter) July 30, 2021

6.

She’s an Olympic gold medalist, so…seems like it kind of IS ideal in this context? — Kristi Coulter (@KristiCCoulter) July 30, 2021

7.

I love all the comments critiquing the stance of an Olympic level shooter.



It’s very much a “tell me your knowledge of guns comes from video games and movies without telling me your knowledge of guns comes from video games and movies” situation — (((Mini Marine))) (@MiniM4rine) July 29, 2021

Related: High jumpers sharing gold medal dubbed ‘the greatest moment in Olympic history’